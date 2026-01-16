Pawar Reunion Falters As BJP Races Ahead In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls

The much-anticipated show of unity between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar has failed to move voters in their traditional strongholds, with early trends from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls handing the BJP a commanding lead and exposing the limits of the reunited NCP’s appeal

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar
NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar during the 20th NCP Foundation Day, at YB Chavan Centre, on June 10, 2019 in Mumbai, India Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

The Sharad Pawar–Ajit Pawar alliance has struggled to make an impact, with the BJP opening up a decisive lead in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Early trends show the BJP dominating ward-wise results, while both NCP factions and their allies trail well behind.

Despite high political stakes, voter turnout remained modest, underlining urban apathy in a closely watched civic battle.

The much-hyped reunion between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in their bastions of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad appears to have fallen flat, with the BJP surging ahead in both civic contests.

Early trends from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) show the BJP leading in 48 wards. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is ahead in just five wards, while Sharad Pawar’s faction leads in two. Congress is marginally ahead in five wards and has aligned with the Thackeray camp, which has failed to register a lead anywhere so far.

In neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP has taken the lead in 65 wards, outpacing the combined Pawar alliance, which is ahead in 40.

Vote counting is underway not only in Pune but also across 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Initial figures had already placed the BJP comfortably ahead in Pune, leading in over 50 seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP trailed far behind.

Polling took place on Thursday, January 15, across key urban centres including Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Pune region has drawn particular attention, as this marks the first electoral collaboration between the two NCP factions since their split in 2023. The reunited Pawars joined forces to challenge the BJP in the municipal polls.

Related Content
Related Content

Pune follows a multi-member ward system, where each of its 41 wards elects four corporators, taking the civic body’s strength to 162 members. Voters therefore cast multiple votes. Minor technical glitches were reported in a handful of electronic voting machines during polling, but officials said replacements were made promptly.

Voter participation, however, remained subdued. The State Election Commission reported a turnout of around 54 per cent in Pune. Across all 29 municipal corporations, voting stood at 41.13 per cent by mid-afternoon, with final figures expected to settle between 46 and 50 per cent.

The 2026 PMC elections saw 1,165 candidates contesting 165 seats. Just over a third of eligible voters turned out to decide their fate.

In contrast, the previous PMC election in 2017 recorded a turnout of 55.45 per cent. That election had delivered a decisive mandate for the BJP, which won 97 seats. The NCP secured 39, Shiv Sena 10 and Congress nine. Smaller parties and independents shared the remaining seats. BJP’s Mukta Tilak was elected mayor, with Navnath Kamble as her deputy.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final: Prabhsimran Off To Steady Start | PUN 63/1 (13)

  2. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Ahmed Hussain Puts Green Shirts On Top | ENG 102/4 (22.4)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Khalid, Faisal Building Pivotal Stand | AFG 115/1 (26)

  4. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  5. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen To Battle Lin Chun Yi In QFs

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  5. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  4. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  5. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark, Shiv-Sena Alliance In Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC