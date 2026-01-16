Pawar Reunion Falters As BJP Races Ahead In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls

NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar during the 20th NCP Foundation Day, at YB Chavan Centre, on June 10, 2019 in Mumbai, India Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Sharad Pawar during the 20th NCP Foundation Day, at YB Chavan Centre, on June 10, 2019 in Mumbai, India Source: IMAGO / Hindustan Times