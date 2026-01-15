BMC Election 2026: Voters Complain Of Wrong Poll Booth, Names Missing From List

A student of the Gurukul School of Art wears an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)-themed costume made of paper as part of a voter’s awareness campaign ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI

A student of the Gurukul School of Art wears an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)-themed costume made of paper as part of a voter’s awareness campaign ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI