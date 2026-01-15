BMC Election 2026: Seat Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Election 2026 will be held on Thursday, January 15, across all 227 civic wards in the city, marking one of the most closely watched municipal contests in the country. The election will determine the composition of India’s richest civic body, which plays a critical role in Mumbai’s infrastructure, health, education and urban governance.

Voters across Mumbai’s 24 administrative wards will cast their ballots to elect corporators to the BMC. Polling arrangements have been made across the city, with the civic administration focusing on smooth conduct, crowd management and security.

The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16, and will take place at 23 designated counting centres spread across Mumbai. Each centre will function under the supervision of an appointed Election Returning Officer.

According to the BMC, all counting centres will have: