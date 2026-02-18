BMC Blacklists Aditya Dhar Production House Over Dhurandhar 2 Safety Row

BMC blacklists Aditya Dhar production house B62 Studios.
Rs 1 lakh penalty for Dhurandhar 2 safety violation.
Mumbai film shoot safety norms allegedly breached.
The BMC blacklists Aditya Dhar production house B62 Studios following alleged safety violations during the Mumbai shoot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The civic body has imposed a ₹1 lakh penalty and forfeited a ₹ 25,000 security deposit, escalating what began as a local complaint into a full-blown controversy.
Why did BMC blacklist Aditya Dhar’s production house?
According to officials, the trouble began after a resident flagged the use of fire torches on set. The team was reportedly warned on site not to use flammable materials. Despite this, Mumbai Police later seized five lit torches from the location.
The A-ward maintenance department subsequently submitted a proposal recommending strict action. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone I cleared the move to blacklist applicants Komal Pokhariyal and Nasir Khan, along with B62 Studios, from applying for future shooting permissions through the Maharashtra Film City online portal.
Officials stated that the applicants had earlier given a written undertaking that no fire would be used during filming. The civic body has termed the incident a serious breach of conditions.
What is the Dhurandhar 2 controversy about?
Apart from the torch incident, authorities have cited additional violations. These include alleged terrace filming and operating two generator vans without proper approvals. A revised late-night shoot request was granted with conditions, including securing necessary clearances in the Fort heritage precinct. However, fresh complaints were received shortly after permission was granted.
BMC maintains that repeated breaches of Mumbai film shoot safety norms left it with little choice but to act. Notices are expected to be issued formally informing the production house and the applicants of the blacklisting.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The first film emerged as a massive box-office success, reportedly collecting around ₹1300 crore worldwide.
The sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19 and is set for a box-office clash with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.