Vicky Kaushal To Join Ranveer Singh In Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2? Here's What We Know

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar broke several box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. Ahead of its release, reports claimed that Akshaye Khanna would not be returning with his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2 and would only be seen in a few sequences in flashback. The latest report states that Vicky Kaushal has joined the Ranveer Singh-starrer.