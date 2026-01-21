Vicky Kaushal To Join Ranveer Singh In Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2? Here's What We Know

Vicky Kaushal reportedly shot his part for Dhurandhar 2 last year before the release of first part.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Vicky Kaushal, Dhurandhar 2
Vicky Kaushal to be part of Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vicky Kaushal to reportedly have an extended cameo in Dhurandhar 2.

  • Vicky will reprise his role of Major Vihaan Shergill from director Dhar’s 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

  • He shot his part last year before Dhurandhar's release.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar broke several box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Dhurandhar 2 will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. Ahead of its release, reports claimed that Akshaye Khanna would not be returning with his role as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2 and would only be seen in a few sequences in flashback. The latest report states that Vicky Kaushal has joined the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Love & War not pushed to 2027
Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film With Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Not Postponed To 2027

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal in Dhurandhar 2?

A report in Mid-Day claims that Vicky will reprise his role of Major Vihaan Shergill from Dhar’s 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The portal quoted a source saying, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2. The director, who plans to build the Dhurandhar universe, has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines.”

However, it remains unclear whether Vicky and Ranveer’s characters would cross paths or not. “The cameo includes a few action blocks,” added the source.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son's Name As Vihaan Kaushal, Share First Photo
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son’s Name As Vihaan Kaushal, Share First Photo

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vicky shot his part last year before Dhurandhar's release. The source further revealed that Vicky is one of Aditya’s favourite actors and he was “happy to design sequences that laid the foundation for a spin-off in the future.”

Aditya and Vicky's collaboration

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar collaborated in 2019 for Uri: The Surgical Strike. It was the turning point of Vicky's career that earned him name and fame for his stellar act. The film bagged four National Awards, including Best Actor (Vicky Kaushal), Best Direction (Aditya Dhar), Best Audiography/Sound Design, and Best Background Music (Shashwat Sachdev). 

Following the success of Uri, they were about to reunite for The Immortal Ashwatthama, but the project got shelved.

Published At:
Tags

