Dhurandhar 2 Rumours Debunked: Vicky Kaushal Not Part Of Ranveer Singh Sequel

Vicky Kaushal confirmed not part of Dhurandhar 2; rumours called “outrageous.”
Insider confirms no Uri character crossover in Ranveer Singh’s Aditya Dhar movie.
Dhurandhar 2 release date eagerly awaited as sequel prepares for box office clash.
Speculation about Vicky Kaushal’s involvement in Dhurandhar 2 has been officially dismissed. Hours after rumours surfaced suggesting that Kaushal would appear in an extended cameo, sources close to the production confirmed that the actor will not feature in the sequel to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster. The insider described the reports as “outrageous” and urged fans and media alike to treat them as unfounded speculation.
Reports of Kaushal appearing in the sequel are dismissed as baseless
According to the source, neither Kaushal nor his iconic Uri: The Surgical Strike character will appear in Dhurandhar 2. “Vicky Kaushal and Uri are no part of Dhurandhar 2. We understand the excitement around the sequel, but these claims are purely fan-generated rumours and should not be taken as news,” the insider told Bollywood Hungama.
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2025 original, which became the highest-grossing movie of the year, amassing a worldwide collection of Rs 1283.5 crore. The sequel continues to star Ranveer Singh in the lead, with a cast that promises high-octane drama and action sequences. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Dhurandhar 2 release date, which will see the movie clashing with other major releases at the Bollywood box office.
No cameo, no crossover: the sequel stays on track
Kaushal, meanwhile, remains focused on projects like Love and War, and there is no official connection between him and the Dhurandhar 2 project. The clarification ends weeks of speculation about whether audiences could expect a crossover or cameo from his celebrated action roles.
As anticipation builds for Ranveer Singh's next big action-thriller, the makers have confirmed that the film will maintain its original storyline, keeping the focus on Ranveer Singh's character and the intense narrative crafted by Aditya Dhar.