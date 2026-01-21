Dhurandhar 2 Rumours Debunked: Vicky Kaushal Not Part Of Ranveer Singh Sequel

Reports claiming Vicky Kaushal will appear in Dhurandhar 2 are false.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uri’s Vicky Kaushal character will not feature in Dhurandhar 2.
Uri’s Vicky Kaushal character will not feature in Dhurandhar 2. Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vicky Kaushal confirmed not part of Dhurandhar 2; rumours called “outrageous.”

  • Insider confirms no Uri character crossover in Ranveer Singh’s Aditya Dhar movie.

  • Dhurandhar 2 release date eagerly awaited as sequel prepares for box office clash.

Speculation about Vicky Kaushal’s involvement in Dhurandhar 2 has been officially dismissed. Hours after rumours surfaced suggesting that Kaushal would appear in an extended cameo, sources close to the production confirmed that the actor will not feature in the sequel to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster. The insider described the reports as “outrageous” and urged fans and media alike to treat them as unfounded speculation.

Reports of Kaushal appearing in the sequel are dismissed as baseless

According to the source, neither Kaushal nor his iconic Uri: The Surgical Strike character will appear in Dhurandhar 2. “Vicky Kaushal and Uri are no part of Dhurandhar 2. We understand the excitement around the sequel, but these claims are purely fan-generated rumours and should not be taken as news,” the insider told Bollywood Hungama.

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2025 original, which became the highest-grossing movie of the year, amassing a worldwide collection of Rs 1283.5 crore. The sequel continues to star Ranveer Singh in the lead, with a cast that promises high-octane drama and action sequences. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Dhurandhar 2 release date, which will see the movie clashing with other major releases at the Bollywood box office.

Stills from Border 2 and Dhurandhar - IMDb
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Gets 'A' Certificate As Ranveer Singh Sequel Reveals Official Title

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

No cameo, no crossover: the sequel stays on track

Kaushal, meanwhile, remains focused on projects like Love and War, and there is no official connection between him and the Dhurandhar 2 project. The clarification ends weeks of speculation about whether audiences could expect a crossover or cameo from his celebrated action roles.

Related Content
Related Content
Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal, a still from the tariler - IMDb
Daldal Trailer Out: Bhumi Pednekar Pursues A Serial Killer, Navigating Her Unresolved Past

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As anticipation builds for Ranveer Singh's next big action-thriller, the makers have confirmed that the film will maintain its original storyline, keeping the focus on Ranveer Singh's character and the intense narrative crafted by Aditya Dhar.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

  3. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  4. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 4 Live Sabalenka Into 3rd Round; Zverev Wins Hard-Fought Encounter

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Alexandre Muller Highlights, Australian Open 2026: World No.3 Books Norrie Showdown In Round Three

  3. AUS Open 2026: Alcaraz Sees Off Hanfmann In Second Round

  4. AUS Open 2026: Gauff Dispatches Danilovic In Formidable Fashion

  5. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Second Round With Emphatic Win

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: For GN Saibaba, Who Is No More, And Others Who Are Here

  2. Caste Organisations Teaming Up Exposes Congress Fault-Lines In Kerala

  3. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  4. Mob Lynching In Assam’s Kokrajhar Leaves One Dead, Four Injured; Internet Services Suspended

  5. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins