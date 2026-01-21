Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Gets 'A' Certificate As Ranveer Singh Sequel Reveals Official Title

Dhurandhar 2 teaser has received an A rating from the CBFC, confirming the sequel’s adult-only tone and officially revealing the title Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge.
The Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar sequel will unveil its teaser exclusively in cinemas, with the first look set to screen alongside Sunny Deol’s Border 2 to maximise theatrical reach.
Backed by a strong ensemble cast, Dhurandhar part 2 is gearing up for a high-stakes Bollywood box office clash.
Dhurandhar 2 is officially entering its promotional phase. The much-awaited Ranveer Singh film has received an A certificate for its teaser from the Central Board of Film Certification, adding to the growing buzz around the sequel. The certification was granted on January 19, and a screengrab of the censor certificate has since surfaced online, confirming key details about the film’s next chapter.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser certified A by CBFC
According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) document, the sequel is titled Dhurandhar 2 – The Revenge. The teaser runs for one minute and 48 seconds and is approved strictly for adult audiences, a classification that aligns with the film's intense tone and subject matter.
Theatrical rollout with Sunny Deol’s Border 2
In a strategic move, the Dhurandhar 2 teaser will debut exclusively in cinemas and will be attached to prints of Sunny Deol’s Border 2. This ensures the teaser reaches a large theatrical audience, particularly viewers drawn to big-scale action dramas. Industry insiders see this as a calculated decision to position the film as a mass spectacle ahead of its full marketing rollout.
Reports circulating on Reddit and cited by Bollywood Hungama also suggest that director Aditya Dhar has reworked the end-credit sequence of the first Dhurandhar to serve as the teaser for part two, creating a direct narrative bridge between the films.
Star cast and box office clash ahead
Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. The film is expected to face stiff competition at the box office, with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups slated for release around the same window.