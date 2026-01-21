O' Romeo Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor Returns In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Dark Gangster Drama

O' Romeo trailer shows Shahid Kapoor in a dark gangster role.
The trailer release follows controversy and a cancelled launch event.
Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's film is a revenge drama built on chaos, obsession and brutality.
O' Romeo trailer is finally out, and it sets a dark, unsettling tone from the first frame. Shahid Kapoor plays a gangster who calls himself a hero, moving through violence with a disturbing swagger. The trailer makes it clear that this won’t be a simple crime story. It’s a revenge drama built on chaos, obsession and brutality.
Shahid Kapoor, sharing the trailer of O' Romeo on his Instagram handle, captioned it, "Don't mess with Ustra, he'll cut your soul out of your body."
A performance-heavy trailer
The trailer leans hard on its cast. Shahid’s energy is unpredictable, switching from charming to terrifying in seconds. Triptii Dimri’s presence matches his, and their chemistry carries a sense of both romance and danger. Avinash Tiwary appears as a violent adversary, while Nana Patekar delivers a menacing, hard-edged presence. The supporting cast, including Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey and Farida Jalal, also make strong impressions in brief but impactful scenes.
What the trailer promises
The music stands out, echoing Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature style of making songs feel like part of the story. The trailer suggests O' Romeo will be heavy, intense and unafraid to go to dark places. Fans have already reacted online, calling the Shahid–Vishal reunion a major moment for Hindi cinema.
After stirring strong anticipation with its haunting teaser, O’Romeo has now released its first song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The. The track shifts the mood, pulling listeners into the emotional heart of the film’s love story. Where the teaser hinted at a harsh, intense world filled with tension and mystery, the song softens that edge, revealing a fragile, deeply felt romance. It captures love in its most honest form, subdued, exposed, and quietly overwhelming, adding a new layer of intimacy to the film’s narrative.
The film is set to release on February 13, 2026, marking the return of a director–actor pairing that has delivered some of the most memorable films of the last decade.