O' Romeo Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor Returns In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Dark Gangster Drama

After stirring strong anticipation with its haunting teaser, O’Romeo has now released its first song, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The. The track shifts the mood, pulling listeners into the emotional heart of the film’s love story. Where the teaser hinted at a harsh, intense world filled with tension and mystery, the song softens that edge, revealing a fragile, deeply felt romance. It captures love in its most honest form, subdued, exposed, and quietly overwhelming, adding a new layer of intimacy to the film’s narrative.