Rooster Fighter English-Subtitled Trailer Previews Opening Theme Song By DARUMA Rollin'

Rooster Fighter's new trailer with English subtitles has been unveiled. The upcoming TV anime will be released in March.

  • Rooster Fighter's new trailer with English subtitles has been unveiled.

  • The trailer previews DARUMA Rollin' performing the opening theme song

  • The 12-episode series will premiere on Toonami on March 14 and will be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu on March 15.

Rooster Fighter's new trailer with English subtitles has been unveiled. The upcoming TV anime will be released in March. The trailer shows DARUMA Rollin' performing the opening theme song, What's a Hero?.

VIZ Media shared the English version of the Rooster Fighter manga on Monday. "Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!," read the description.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle re-release in March - X
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle To Return To Theatres In March

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Viz Media represents the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. 

Daisuke Suzuki (D4DJ All Mix) has directed the anime show at Sanzigen (Japanese animation studio specialised in CGI animation). Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu KaisenMob Psycho 100) has written the scripts. It has been produced by Joseph Chou (Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya) and Sola Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here.

The English voice cast of Rooster Fighter includes:

  • Keiji – Patrick Seitz

  • Elizabeth – Luci Christian

  • Piyoko – Kimoy Lee

  • Keisuke – Robbie Daymond

  • Morio – Roger Rose 

Rooster Fighter release date

The 12-episode series will premiere on Toonami on March 14 and will be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu on March 15. It will debut on television in Japan on April 5.

New English-language episodes will drop every Saturday evening at midnight.

Original Rooster Fighter manga by Shu Sakuratani debuted on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's Inc published the manga's 11 volumes on January 5. Viz licensed the manga and published the ninth volume in English on January 20.

