Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's intense look from the second instalment was unveiled today ahead of the teaser.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar 2 poster
Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2 poster Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

  • Ranveer Singh's intense look from the second instalment was unveiled today.

  • The teaser will be out at 12:12 pm.

Dhurandhar 2 has intensified fans’ excitement for the film by dropping a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a blood-soaked avatar. The second part is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The poster was unveiled just before the film's teaser launch. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, in six languages.

Dhurandhar 2 poster unveiled

Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh's Hamza in a vengeful avatar. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is now seeking revenge against Major Iqbal, a ruthless ISI officer and others.

The new poster shows him in a black trench coat with his loose tresses and a red background. This time, he looks more intense and gritty, set to take down the enemy.

The film's teaser will be released today at 12:12 pm.

Uri’s Vicky Kaushal character will not feature in Dhurandhar 2. - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Rumours Debunked: Vicky Kaushal Not Part Of Ranveer Singh Sequel

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai". Dhurandhar 2 poster was shared in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

Despite polarised reviews, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. After its successful theatrical run, it started streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

Related Content
Related Content

Reportedly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its teaser, with runtime of 1 minute and 48 seconds.

Aditya Dhar’s film will lock horns with Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit.

While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the poster hints at a huge transformation in Singh’s character. The second part is expected to be as successful as the previous instalment.

Shazia Iqbal criticises Dhurandhar - Instagram
Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Calls Dhurandhar 'Sinister' Film: Inciting Hate And Violence Is In Its DNA

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Along with Ranveer, Akshaye and Arjun, the film also starred R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others, in significant roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Lee, Shafali Off To Roaring Start | Delhi Capitals 89/0 (7)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes