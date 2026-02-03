Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Unveils Fierce New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

Dhurandhar 2 is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Ranveer Singh's intense look from the second instalment was unveiled today.
The teaser will be out at 12:12 pm.
Dhurandhar 2 has intensified fans’ excitement for the film by dropping a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a blood-soaked avatar. The second part is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The poster was unveiled just before the film's teaser launch. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, in six languages.
Dhurandhar 2 poster unveiled
Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh's Hamza in a vengeful avatar. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is now seeking revenge against Major Iqbal, a ruthless ISI officer and others.
The new poster shows him in a black trench coat with his loose tresses and a red background. This time, he looks more intense and gritty, set to take down the enemy.
The film's teaser will be released today at 12:12 pm.
Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai". Dhurandhar 2 poster was shared in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam
Despite polarised reviews, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. After its successful theatrical run, it started streaming on Netflix on January 30, 2026.
Reportedly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its teaser, with runtime of 1 minute and 48 seconds.
Aditya Dhar’s film will lock horns with Yash’s highly anticipated Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit.
While the makers have kept the plot under wraps, the poster hints at a huge transformation in Singh’s character. The second part is expected to be as successful as the previous instalment.
Along with Ranveer, Akshaye and Arjun, the film also starred R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others, in significant roles.