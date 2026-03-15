Chinmayi Sripaada Questions Vairamuthu’s Jnanpith Award, Calls Out Rajinikanth

Summary of this article
Chinmayi Sripaada questions Vairamuthu Jnanpith Award amid MeToo allegations.
Singer criticises Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for praising the lyricist.
Vairamuthu becomes the third Tamil writer to receive the Jnanpith honour.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken out after poet and lyricist Vairamuthu was selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour. The announcement has sparked renewed discussion online, particularly because the lyricist was named by multiple women during the MeToo movement in 2018.
Chinmayi Sripaada questions Vairamuthu’s Jnanpith Award
Chinmayi, who was among those who publicly accused Vairamuthu during the movement, shared posts on social media questioning the recognition given to the lyricist. She wrote that in 2018, women from different age groups had accused a poet and lyricist of misconduct, but their voices were eventually silenced. Reflecting on the experience, she said she personally paid a heavy price for speaking out.
The singer also referenced past conversations around women’s rights, drawing parallels with questions raised by celebrated Bengali writer Ashapoorna Devi during her own Jnanpith acceptance speech decades ago.
Chinmayi calls out Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan
Chinmayi’s criticism also extended to leading film personalities who congratulated Vairamuthu after the award announcement.
Actor Rajinikanth posted a message on social media congratulating the lyricist, referring to him as a dear friend and praising his achievement. Responding to the post, Chinmayi questioned the reaction, expressing disbelief in a brief but pointed comment.
She also criticised Kamal Haasan for sharing a congratulatory message. Haasan described Vairamuthu as a close associate and celebrated the honour as a proud moment for Tamil literature.
Reacting to these messages, Chinmayi argued that influential men in positions of power often ignore allegations raised by women. She wrote that such responses should remind women that those in positions of authority frequently stand by friends or mentors rather than supporting victims who speak out.
Vairamuthu becomes third Tamil writer to win Jnanpith
Despite the controversy, the announcement marks a major literary milestone. Vairamuthu has become the third Tamil writer to receive the Jnanpith Award, following novelists Akilan and Jayakanthan.
The decision was welcomed by several public figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who expressed his appreciation for the recognition given to Tamil literature.
The award announcement has once again placed the spotlight on the broader conversation surrounding recognition, accountability and the impact of the MeToo movement within the cultural and film industries.