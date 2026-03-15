Chinmayi Sripaada Questions Vairamuthu’s Jnanpith Award, Calls Out Rajinikanth

Chinmayi Sripaada questions Vairamuthu’s Jnanpith Award

Chinmayi, who was among those who publicly accused Vairamuthu during the movement, shared posts on social media questioning the recognition given to the lyricist. She wrote that in 2018, women from different age groups had accused a poet and lyricist of misconduct, but their voices were eventually silenced. Reflecting on the experience, she said she personally paid a heavy price for speaking out.