Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

Summary of this article
Several Kollywood celebrities and political leaders arrived early at polling booths across Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
Rajinkanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay, among others, have exercised their right.
More celebs are expected throughout the day.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Voting is underway in Tamil Nadu on Thursday (April 23, 2026). The TN State Assembly elections are held in a single phase across all 234 constituencies to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates. Voting began at 7:00 am and will continue till 6:00 pm. The results will be counted on May 4.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, the central figure of the DMK-led alliance, is seeking to retain power for a second consecutive term, while AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is leading the opposition. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has stepped into politics for the first time.
Kollywood actors cast vote at Tamil Nadu Elections 2026
Several Kollywood stars arrived at the electoral booths to cast their respective votes. Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, and Dhanush were among the early voters. The videos and pictures have gone viral on social media.
Rajinikanth along with his daughter Soundarya and Ajith Kumar were the first few celebrities to step out to cast their vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.
Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan were also seen voting at their respective polling booths in the state. Both posed showing their inked fingers after casting their votes. When asked how confident is he of a second term, Haasan said, "Yes"
Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies arrived at a polling booth in Chennai to exercise his right.
Veteran actor Sivakumar also arrived to cast his vote in Chennai. He said, "Whichever party forms the government must prioritise the abolition of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC). No administration should pursue policies that endanger the lives and futures of the state’s youth. It is unacceptable for those in governance to amass crores of rupees while in power..."
Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara, Atlee and Pa Ranjith, Vikram Prabhu, and others also registered their votes. More celebs from the Tamil entertainment industry are expected to cast their votes.