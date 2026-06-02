Lalit Modi Reveals Why He And Sushmita Sen Broke Up: 'The Distance Was Too Much'

Why Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen broke up

Lalit Modi told Humans of Bombay that Sushmita was "very special" to him, saying she helped him grow. Calling it an "extremely special" relationship, he said she was very much part of his life at that time, and would have been. "It was just the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. But it was a very, very special relationship, and I have the fondest memories of her," he added.