Lalit Modi Reveals Why He And Sushmita Sen Broke Up: 'The Distance Was Too Much'

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi officially announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen in July 2022 via social media. He openly acknowledged his love for Sushmita by posting their vacation pics together. Their love was short-lived, but Modi still praises Sen for being a "remarkable" and "self-made" woman. Four years later, opening up about his past relationship with the former Miss Universe, he called it "extremely special".
Modi defended Sushmita Sen, who was once called a "gold digger" when both were in a relationship. He also revealed the reason why they broke up.
Why Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen broke up
Lalit Modi told Humans of Bombay that Sushmita was "very special" to him, saying she helped him grow. Calling it an "extremely special" relationship, he said she was very much part of his life at that time, and would have been. "It was just the distances were too much for us. Her career was in India, my life was in London. But it was a very, very special relationship, and I have the fondest memories of her," he added.
The businessman revealed that Sushmita is still a very dear friend of his and he wishes her the best in her life. "She's an amazing lady and what she has done for two girls, Rene and Alisah - it's amazing. She is a very special lady," he said further.
Further praising the actress, Lalit Modi said, "Her parents are very special, and she, as a single mother, has done a tremendous job in her life. I sit in amazement and look at her, how she grows and grows and grows. I just wish her all the best."