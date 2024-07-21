Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's personal life has always grabbed the headlines, be it her brief relationship with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl or with the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi. While many think that Sushmita is still in a relationship with Rohman as both are often spotted together at parties and other events. However, in a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, Sen has clarified that she is ''single''.
The former Miss Universe made her appearance on the first episode of Rhea Chakraborty's show 'Chapter 2', where she revealed she is currently single and not interested in anyone.
Sushmita Sen told Rhea Chakraborty, "As we sit here today, I have no man in my life. I have been single for a while now. Three years, to be precise. I am not even interested in anyone at the moment."
The 'Aarya' actress added, "It's lovely to take a break because I was in a relationship prior to that for almost five years and that was a long, long time."
When she was asked about her heartbreaks, the 48-year-old actress said, "At my age it's not about heartbreaks any more. I invest in a relationship: love, care, energy. And because everyone is involved, I am hugely protected. If anything becomes toxic in that environment, I walk away faster than you can take my name and I don't miss it. My world is built around trust."
Earlier, in an interview with Indulge, Sushmita opened up on if exes can be friends and if she would marry. She said exes can ''definitely'' be friends but she feels it’s "hard and confusing". The actress further said, "Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well... Oh absolutely (Will she marry)! It has never been a ‘never’ situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.”