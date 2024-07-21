Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life

Earlier, in an interview with Indulge, Sushmita opened up on if exes can be friends and if she would marry. She said exes can ''definitely'' be friends but she feels it’s "hard and confusing". The actress further said, "Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well... Oh absolutely (Will she marry)! It has never been a ‘never’ situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.”