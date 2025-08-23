Football

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26: Blues Thump Sorry Hammers At London Stadium

Chelsea piled on the early season misery for West Ham and its under-fire manager Graham Potter by handing out a 5-1 thrashing in the Premier League on Friday, all without injured star Cole Palmer. Palmer pulled out of the team at the last minute after getting hurt in the warmup, before Chelsea went a goal down in the sixth minute at the Olympic Stadium after a long-range piledriver from Lucas Paqueta. It went quickly downhill from there for West Ham, which lost at promoted Sunderland 3-0 last weekend in the opening round and was beaten even more handsomely a week later. Chelsea had five different scorers — in Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah. Three of the goals came at corners, where West Ham’s marking was non-existent.