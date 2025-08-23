Chelsea players walk off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
West Ham's James Ward-Prowse executes a free kick during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
New official ball is seen during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
West Ham's head coach Graham Potter reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
West Ham United fan is restrained and escorted out the stadium during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah scores during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, left, and Joao Pedro celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
West Ham's Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.
Chelsea's Joao Pedro, right, celebrates with Pedro Neto after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.