Football

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26: Blues Thump Sorry Hammers At London Stadium

Chelsea piled on the early season misery for West Ham and its under-fire manager Graham Potter by handing out a 5-1 thrashing in the Premier League on Friday, all without injured star Cole Palmer. Palmer pulled out of the team at the last minute after getting hurt in the warmup, before Chelsea went a goal down in the sixth minute at the Olympic Stadium after a long-range piledriver from Lucas Paqueta. It went quickly downhill from there for West Ham, which lost at promoted Sunderland 3-0 last weekend in the opening round and was beaten even more handsomely a week later. Chelsea had five different scorers — in Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Trevoh Chalobah. Three of the goals came at corners, where West Ham’s marking was non-existent.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Premier League: West Ham vs Chelsea
Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea players walk off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

2/11
Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham
Premier League: West Ham vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

West Ham's James Ward-Prowse executes a free kick during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

3/11
Premier League Soccer Match: West Ham vs Chelsea
Premier League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

New official ball is seen during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

4/11
Premier League Soccer Match: Chelsea vs West Ham
Premier League Soccer Match: West Ham vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

West Ham's head coach Graham Potter reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

5/11
Britain Soccer Premier League: West Ham vs Chelsea
Britain Soccer Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham | Photo: Adam Davy//PA via AP

West Ham United fan is restrained and escorted out the stadium during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

6/11
Britain Soccer Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham
Britain Soccer Premier League: West Ham vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah scores during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

7/11
Premier League 2025-26: West Ham vs Chelsea
Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, left, and Joao Pedro celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

8/11
Premier League 2025-26: Chelsea vs West Ham
Premier League 2025-26: West Ham vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

9/11
West Ham vs Chelsea
Chelsea vs West Ham | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

10/11
Chelsea vs West Ham
West Ham vs Chelsea | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

11/11
Premier League: West Ham vs Chelsea
Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham | Photo: John Walton//PA via AP

Chelsea's Joao Pedro, right, celebrates with Pedro Neto after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance