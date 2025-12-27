Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

The government disagrees. There will be no new leases, at least till a survey of the range is done. Speaking with ANI, after intense backlash against this decision, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday, “Mark my words, the total Aravalli area is about 1.47 lakh square kilometres. Only around 217 square kilometres, nearly two per cent, is eligible for mining. Even so, the Supreme Court has directed that a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining be prepared. After that, permission from ICFRE will be required before any activity can proceed.” He has also blamed social media reels, YouTube videos and activists for spreading what he called misinformation around the ruling.