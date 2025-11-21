Supreme Court Accepts Centre's Aravali Definition, Bans Fresh Mining Leases To Safeguard Ancient Range

The bench, comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, endorsed recommendations from a high-level expert committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The panel defined Aravali Hills as natural elevations with a 50-meter contour difference from surroundings and Aravali Ranges as two or more such hills within 500 meters of each other. It also identified "core" and "inviolate" zones where mining is strictly banned, except for critical minerals, to curb illegal activities and urban encroachment that have degraded the 700-km ancient fold mountains.