Supreme Court Accepts Centre's Aravali Definition, Bans Fresh Mining Leases To Safeguard Ancient Range

Supreme Court adopts Centre's definition of Aravali Hills/Ranges as natural elevations with 50m contour rise, forming ranges if within 500m; bans new mining leases until sustainable plan ready
Directs MoEF&CC to prepare MPSM via ICFRE, analyzing ecological impacts and restoration; existing mines continue under strict guidelines, no renewals till finalized
Protects Aravalis' biodiversity hotspots and desert barrier role across four states; stems from 1995 forest case amid illegal mining threats to wetlands and river aquifers
In a landmark verdict aimed at preserving the ecologically vital Aravali Hills and Ranges, the Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the Centre's uniform scientific definition of the mountain system and prohibited the grant of any new mining leases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat until a comprehensive sustainable mining plan is finalized. The decision, authored by Chief Justice B R Gavai in his final judgment as CJI, underscores the Aravalis' role as a "green barrier" against the Thar Desert's expansion, home to rich biodiversity including 22 wildlife sanctuaries, four tiger reserves, and key wetlands like Sultanpur and Sambhar.
The bench, comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, endorsed recommendations from a high-level expert committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The panel defined Aravali Hills as natural elevations with a 50-meter contour difference from surroundings and Aravali Ranges as two or more such hills within 500 meters of each other. It also identified "core" and "inviolate" zones where mining is strictly banned, except for critical minerals, to curb illegal activities and urban encroachment that have degraded the 700-km ancient fold mountains.
Directing MoEF&CC to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) in consultation with the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), the court mandated analysis of cumulative environmental impacts, ecological carrying capacity, and post-mining restoration measures modeled on the Saranda plan. Existing mining operations can continue under strict compliance with committee guidelines, but no renewals or expansions until the MPSM is ready, aiming to balance conservation with regulated resource extraction.
The ruling stems from the ongoing T.N. Godavarman Thirumulpad case (1995) on forest conservation, where conflicting state definitions had enabled rampant mining, threatening aquifers recharging rivers like Chambal and Luni. Environmentalists hailed it as a "vital step" against desertification, while mining associations in Rajasthan and Haryana expressed concerns over livelihood impacts, prompting calls for swift MPSM implementation. With the plan due soon, the verdict reinforces judicial oversight on fragile ecosystems amid climate pressures