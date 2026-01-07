Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

Chief Minister Hemant Soren to deliver a special lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewing preparations for the Davos
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewing preparations for the Davos (WEF) and United Kingdom (London) visits today. Under his leadership, an 11-member delegation from Jharkhand will, for the first time, present the state's industrial potential, sustainable development vision, tourism, and investment opportunities on the global platform of the World Economic Forum.  Photo: X
In a historic first, the Government of Jharkhand will participate in the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026, with  an official delegation led by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Following the Davos engagements, the delegation will also undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom, which includes London and Oxford.

The visit assumes particular significance as it coincides with 25 years of Jharkhand’s statehood and marks Jharkhand’s first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum. The engagement reflects the state’s intent to position itself on global platforms as it enters the next phase of its long-term development journey.

Jharkhand’s participation at Davos is anchored in the theme “Growth in Harmony with Nature”, which aligns closely with the World Economic Forum’s 2026 focus on sustainable growth, resilience, trust, and long-term economic transformation. The State’s development approach emphasises upon balancing economic growth with ecological responsibility and social inclusion, drawing upon Jharkhand’s natural resources and indigenous heritage.

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the Jharkhand delegation will participate in state-led thematic sessions, structured dialogues, and official interactions at the India Pavilion and other WEF platforms. These engagements will focus on investment promotion, responsible resource governance, sustainable industrial development, critical minerals, energy transition, and long-term regional growth, while highlighting the role of sub-national governments in advancing inclusive and resilient economic models.

Following the Davos engagements, the delegation, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will embark upon an official visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at strengthening institutional, academic, and investment-oriented partnerships. The UK leg of the visit will focus on investment outreach, policy and institutional collaboration, academic engagements, and interaction with the Indian diaspora, in the context of the evolving India–UK economic partnership.

As part of the United Kingdom visit, Chief Minister Soren will deliver a special lecture followed by an interactive Q&A session at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. With this Soren will earn the distinction of becoming the first Chief Minister from India to address one of the world’s leading schools of public policy and governance. Discussions during the UK visit will also explore avenues for knowledge exchange, innovation-led collaboration, education and skilling partnerships, and strengthening long-term Jharkhand–UK cooperation.

The overall objective of the visit is to enhance Jharkhand’s global visibility, deepen international partnerships, and support efforts towards employment generation, industrial development, and sustainable economic growth in the State.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has emphasised that the visit to Davos and the United Kingdom is significant from an investment and long-term development perspective and has directed officials to ensure coordinated and effective representation of Jharkhand’s priorities on global platforms.

An official website detailing Jharkhand’s participation has been launched at www.jharkhandatdavos.co.in. Updates related to JharkhandAtDavos 2026 will also be shared through the State’s official handles on X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

