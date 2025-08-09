Recognising World Indigenous Day: Rights, Struggles, and Voices Of Indigenous Peoples

In the Outlook Magazine issue of 1 March 2024 on Adivasi, Sonajharia Minz through article The Future Of Tribalism In India takes a hard look at the evolving identity of tribal communities in India. She explores how Adivasis face ongoing challenges around land, culture, and governance amid rapid social and economic change. The piece questions whether tribal identity can survive the pressures of mainstream development and political marginalisation. Minz argues that Adivasis must actively reclaim the constitutional promises of equality and justice to be recognised as full citizens, not just statistics.