The Adivasi Way Of Life At Stake

Through their narrative, they will spread fear among the privileged and the majority community that if the marginalised communities are not eliminated, the earth will become unbalanced. The fanatic army raised to serve their purpose will include the marginalised themselves, who, driven by their real concern for the earth and by their broader distress, will turn into the master’s weapon and kill off their world and their neighbours with their own hands. They will declare with pride that they do so in the service of a great cause; namely, to protect their religion and culture. In truth, they are merely tools in the hands of the hegemonic powers. Unbeknownst to themselves, simple and beautiful people, who want a well-ordered existence, will become the destroyers of their own world.