Zelensky, Modi Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts Amid US Tariffs On India

Zelensky’s appeal comes against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump imposing an additional 25% tariff on India, raising duties to 50%, citing New Delhi’s Russian oil imports as “fuelling the war machine.”

PM Modi said he reiterated India’s “consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution” of the conflict. Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa
1. Zelensky urged PM Modi to support Kyiv’s peace plan and back sanctions limiting Russian energy exports.

2. PM Modi reiterated India’s call for an early, peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

3. The talks come as the US imposes 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil imports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging India to back Kyiv’s peace initiative as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year. The conversation comes as India faces steep US tariffs over its purchase of Russian oil.

“It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results,” Zelensky said in a statement. He also called for sanctions to limit Russia’s energy exports, particularly oil, to reduce Moscow’s capacity to fund the conflict.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said he reiterated India’s “consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution” of the conflict and affirmed New Delhi’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts while strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine.

PM Modi, defending India’s stance, said the country would not compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers, even if it meant facing economic repercussions. “I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it,” he said.

