Indian Tech, ‘Make in India’ Drove Operation Sindoor’s Triumph: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited Indian technology and the Make in India programme for the swift and decisive success of Operation Sindoor, saying it forced Pakistan to submit within hours.
He said the world witnessed “for the first time” a transformed India during the operation, which showcased the military’s capability to strike deep inside Pakistani territory and eliminate terror hubs, PTI reported.
"The world has seen for the first time India’s new face during Operation Sindoor where the Indian military demonstrated the ability to destroy the terror hubs by targeting them deep inside Pakistan and bringing Pakistan to its knees within a few hours," Modi said at the foundation-laying event for the Metro Phase-3 project in Bengaluru, worth over Rs 15,610 crore.
The route length of the Metro Phase 3 project will be at least 44 km with 31 elevated stations, with two corridors: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km), PTI reported.
Highlighting that “our technology and the strength of Make in India” powered the mission’s success, the Prime Minister said Bengaluru stands among the world’s leading cities.
Pointing to India’s global ambitions, he added, “We will progress only when our cities are smart, fast and efficient” — noting that his administration has prioritised the creation of modern infrastructure to meet these demands.
“Urban planning and urban infrastructure are much needed in the 21st century and we have to make cities like Bengaluru future ready,” PTI quoted the PM. He further stressed that the city continues to uphold the vision of its founder Kempe Gowda while turning it into reality.
Calling Bengaluru a symbol of New India’s rise, he said it is “a city whose soul has spiritual knowledge and has tech knowledge in its action.”