PM Narendra Modi On Sports Nepotism: Pre-2014 Irregularities 'Have Ended', Poor Can Now Rise To Top

Describing how sports culture is growing in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that from every corner of the country, inspiring examples are emerging that motivate the nation

Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav', a sports and fitness festival aimed at promoting a sporting culture and leadership among the youth. Photo: File/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi said that before 2014, there often were irregularities in team selection and sports infrastructure

  • Added that children from even the poorest families can now rise to the top levels through hard work and talent

  • Requested all parents to encourage their children to take part in sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said irregularities in team selection and sports that often happened before 2014 came to an end a decade ago, and now children from even the poorest families can rise to the top levels purely through hard work and talent.

Addressing the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav', a sports and fitness festival aimed at promoting a sporting culture and leadership among the youth, PM Modi said the scale of the Mahotsav is as vast as its impact.

Through this initiative, he said, the nation is discovering thousands of talented sportspersons.

"The festival is steadily emerging as a strong pillar of youth empowerment and nation-building. Another special aspect of the 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' is the way it is playing a transformative role in changing societal mindsets," he said.

The prime minister said that before 2014, irregularities in team selection and sports infrastructure often took place in sports.

"Today, those practices have come to an end. Even children from the poorest families can now rise to the highest levels purely through hard work and talent," he said.

PM Modi also referred to the allocation of more than Rs 3000 crore for the country's sports budget, which was less than Rs 1200 crore before 2014.

He said that through a special scheme, athletes are being provided monthly financial assistance ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 each.

"Today, I want to tell every athlete of the country that you are not just playing for your own victory, you are playing for the country, you are playing for the honour and dignity of the tricolour," he said.

The prime minister also requested all parents to encourage their children to take part in sports and give them opportunities to participate in sporting activities.

Sports is not just a part of learning, it is also important for a healthy body and a healthy mind, he said.

Describing how sports culture is growing in the country, the prime minister said that from every corner of the country, inspiring examples are emerging that motivate the nation.

He said that in some places, differently abled athletes are defying limitations and reaching new heights, while on sports grounds elsewhere, young girls are striving tirelessly to turn their dreams into reality.

"Today, India's athletes are breaking records, setting new benchmarks, and taking India to new heights on the global sporting map," he said.

PM Modi said that until a few years ago, family members would scold and reprimand the child for playing too much as it was then considered a waste of time. Today, he said, society, and even parents, have realised that playing does not ruin one's life.

"Now they understand that their children, by excelling in sports, can change not only their own and their family's fate, but also that of the entire village and society. Today, opportunities in sports are not limited, but unlimited," he said.

The prime minister said that in 2030, India will host the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad and then the eyes of the entire world will be on India. "Not only that, India is also making efforts to host the biggest sports event, that is, the Olympics, in 2036," he said.

The 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' is a sports and fitness festival aimed at promoting a sporting culture and leadership among the youth. A key objective is to bring the community together through sports and fitness and to take the message of 'Fit India' to every home.

The festival features a three-level competition, including games at the village, block/ward, and parliamentary constituency levels.

The sports categories include traditional games, football, volleyball, and cricket. The event also includes fun activities like tug of war, lemon spoon race, and sack races to ensure wider participation.

Published At:
