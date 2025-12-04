Putin Arrives In New Delhi For Bilateral Summit

Putin lands at Palam at 6:30 p.m. Narendra Modi receives with hug before they head to private dinner.
Ceremonial events, bilateral talks, banquet on Dec 5 as they focus on defence, nuclear, trade.
First since Ukraine war, reinforces 'special and privileged' ties amid global shifts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Putin on the tarmac with a handshake and a hug. This is President Putin’s first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.
Following the airport welcome, Prime Minister Modi hosted President Putin for a private dinner at his official residence.
The official programme on Friday, December 5, 2025, includes a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, wreath-laying at Rajghat, restricted and delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi, and a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.