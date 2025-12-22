Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

State government ramps up border security, deploys extra forces and drones as CM warns against any spillover of communal violence from neighbouring country

Outlook News Desk
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: X/@himantabiswa
  • Entire Assam on maximum vigilance due to renewed communal violence in Bangladesh.

  • Extra BSF and Assam Police deployment, drones, night patrols and CCTV along 262-km frontier.

  • CM urges public to avoid rumour-mongering; peace committees activated to safeguard harmony in border areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 22, 2025, that the entire state has been placed on high alert following a fresh wave of communal unrest and mob violence in neighbouring Bangladesh. The directive comes in the wake of the brutal lynching of a Hindu shopkeeper, Uttam Kumar Barman, in Rangpur on December 13, and continued reports of attacks on minority communities across several districts in Bangladesh.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said: “We are monitoring the situation across the border very closely. Assam will not allow any spillover of unrest, infiltration or disturbance to peace. All necessary precautions are being taken.” He stressed that the state would respond firmly to any attempt to disturb communal harmony, particularly in border districts.

Key measures ordered by the CM include:

  • Immediate reinforcement of border outposts with additional personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police in sensitive districts including Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi and Goalpara.

  • Round-the-clock night patrolling along the 262-km Assam-Bangladesh international border.

  • Deployment of drone surveillance and installation of additional high-resolution CCTV cameras at vulnerable riverine and unfenced stretches.

  • Heightened intelligence gathering and coordination between state police, BSF, central agencies and district administrations.

  • Activation of district-level peace committees and community outreach programmes to prevent rumours and maintain harmony in border villages.

Sarma appealed to the public not to spread unverified information or rumours on social media, warning that strict action would be taken under relevant laws against anyone attempting to incite communal tension. He also directed district commissioners and superintendents of police to remain on maximum alert and report any suspicious movement or activity immediately.

The alert follows a series of violent incidents in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Uttam Kumar Barman over alleged blasphemy rumours, which has led to the arrest of 12 suspects so far. Rights groups have documented a sharp rise in attacks on religious minorities since the political change in August 2024.

Assam shares one of the longest and most porous stretches of India’s 4,096-km border with Bangladesh, making it highly vulnerable to cross-border spillover. The state government has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of communal disturbance, especially after past incidents where local tensions were fuelled by developments across the border.

