Explosion In Dhaka As Bangladesh Crisis Deepens

One dead, multiple injured in powerful blast in Dhaka's Motijheel financial district on December 24.
Police suspect gas leak but not ruling out sabotage amid rising political and communal unrest.
Incident deepens sense of insecurity in Bangladesh following months of violence against minorities and political turmoil.
At least one person was killed and several others injured in a powerful explosion in Dhaka's busy Motijheel commercial district on December 24, 2025, as Bangladesh grapples with escalating political instability and communal violence. The blast occurred around 6:45 pm near the Bangladesh Bank building in the heart of the financial hub, shattering windows of nearby shops and offices and causing widespread panic.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police confirmed the death of a pedestrian in his 40s, who succumbed to severe burn injuries and shrapnel wounds. At least five others were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with burns and blast-related injuries. Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said preliminary investigations point to a possible gas cylinder explosion in a roadside eatery, though some witnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by a fireball, raising suspicions of deliberate sabotage.
The incident comes at a time of heightened insecurity in the country. Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in targeted attacks on religious minorities, political reprisals, and sporadic bombings. The recent lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman in Rangpur on December 13 has further inflamed communal tensions, with protests and counter-protests reported in several districts.
Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's administration condemned the blast and ordered an immediate investigation. Home Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said: “We are treating this as a serious security breach. All angles, including possible militant or political involvement, are being examined.”