EFL Cup 2025-26: Mikel Arteta’s Side Secure Nervy Victory To Set Up Semi-Finale Meeting With Chelsea

Arsenal secured a dramatic route to the EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-finals after a marathon penalty shootout win in front of home support at the Emirates Stadium. Following a dominant but frustrated opening, the Gunners took the lead in the 79th minute when Palace defender Maxence Lacroix unfortunately turned Bukayo Saka’s corner into his own net. However, Palace stunned the home crowd deep into stoppage time as Marc Guéhi poked home an equalizer to force the game into a shootout. After Walter Benitez made a sensational 102nd-minute save from Declan Rice to keep it level, the tension shifted to the spot. After 15 successful penalties, Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Maxence Lacroix's effort, allowing Arsenal to go through to their 2nd consecutive Carabao Cup 2025 semi-final, where they will take on another London rival Chelsea across two legs. Watch some of the best pictures from the game.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-
Arsenal players celebrate after winning in a penalty shootout the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-1
Arsenal players celebrate after winning in a penalty shootout the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Walter Benitez
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Walter Benitez saves shot by Arsenal's Declan Rice during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clares the ball in front of Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma, left, and Arsenal's Mikel Merino jump for the ballduring the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Chris Richards
Crystal Palace's Chris Richards, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus jump for the ball during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saves during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly in action during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final-Mikel Merino
Arsenal's Mikel Merino, left, and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton fight for the ball during the English Football League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
