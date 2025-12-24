EFL Cup 2025-26: Mikel Arteta’s Side Secure Nervy Victory To Set Up Semi-Finale Meeting With Chelsea
Arsenal secured a dramatic route to the EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-finals after a marathon penalty shootout win in front of home support at the Emirates Stadium. Following a dominant but frustrated opening, the Gunners took the lead in the 79th minute when Palace defender Maxence Lacroix unfortunately turned Bukayo Saka’s corner into his own net. However, Palace stunned the home crowd deep into stoppage time as Marc Guéhi poked home an equalizer to force the game into a shootout. After Walter Benitez made a sensational 102nd-minute save from Declan Rice to keep it level, the tension shifted to the spot. After 15 successful penalties, Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Maxence Lacroix's effort, allowing Arsenal to go through to their 2nd consecutive Carabao Cup 2025 semi-final, where they will take on another London rival Chelsea across two legs. Watch some of the best pictures from the game.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE