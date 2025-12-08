Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

TPL 2025 returns with its seventh season starting Dec 9-14
Two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna will feature at the tournament
JioHotstar has been signed as the official OTT partner
The seventh edition of the Tennis Premier League will be held in Ahmedabad from December 9-14 at the Gujarat University Stadium.
The eight-team competition will feature players with ATP rankings between 30 and 50 alongside Indian players including two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna.
Top international stars will be part of the TPL 2025 such as Luciano Darderi (World No. 26), Arthur Rinderknech (World No. 28), Corentin Moutet (World No. 31), Alexandre Muller (World No. 43), and Damir Džumhur (World No. 58).
Tennis Premier League 2025: Teams
The eight franchises that will be part of the seventh season of the TPL are - Rajasthan Rangers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Gujarat Panthers, Hyderabad Strikers, GS Delhi Aces, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Chennai Smashers, and SG Pipers Bengaluru.
It will be for the first time that the competition will be held outside Maharashtra.
Tennis Premier League 2025: Schedule
Tennis Premier League 2025: Live Streaming
The seventh season of the Tennis Premier League will be available on the Sony Sports Network for TV broadcast. As for live streaming, TPL 2025 will be available on the JioHotstar website and app after they were signed as official OTT partner for the next three seasons.