Algeria Vs Burkina Faso Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch Group E Match In Africa Cup Of Nations?

The Algeria national football team will play their second Group E match against Burkina Faso national football team at the 2025 AFCON. This fixture will take place at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan on Sunday, December 28.
Riyad Mahrez and co come into this fixture on the back of a win over Sudan in their first game of the tournament. The Algeria national football team will be confident coming into their next game.
As for their opponents, Burkina Faso defeated Equatorial Guinea in their Group E match to secure a win. They scored two last-minute goals to bag a memorable win.
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 19
Algeria won: 7
Burkina Faso won: 6
Draws: 6
Algeria Vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will Algeria Vs Burkina Faso be played in AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations match, Algeria Vs Burkina Faso, will be played at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11PM IST on December 28.
Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Algeria Vs Burkina Faso in AFCON 2025?
The Algeria Vs Burkina Faso, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.