Big Bash League: Indian-origin Jerrssis Wadia Smashes Three Sixes In An Over - Watch

Jerrssis Wadia hammered three sixes in an over in his 2nd BBL outing
Wadia is of Indian origin with his parents still based in Mumbai
Strikers are ninth in the BBL 2025-26 points table
BBL 2025-26 was lit up by 24-year-old Jerrssis Wadia's big-hitting on Sunday, December 28 during the match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. Despite his team going down by seven runs in pursuit of 180, Wadia's blitzkrieg of 22 runs in four deliveries against Jack Wildermuth, made everyone take notice.
Coming in at number six after the fall of Jamie Overton, Wadia smashed Wildermuth for three consecutive sixes and another went for a four.
However, Wadia could not help his team cross the finishing line as he was dismissed in the 19th over that saw him end up scoring 34 runs in 16 balls.
Wadia's Indian Connection
Jerrssis Wadia is an Indian origin with his parents still living in Mumbai. He was part of the Adelaide Strikers' U19 programme before Covid-19 struck.
Wadia has been part of the South Australian Premier Cricket circuit since 2022-23 season. He is a bowling all-rounder by trade and was signed up by the Strikers as a replacement for Alex Carey.
This was is second game for the Strikers in BBL. His first game saw him amass seven runs off nine deliveries. Adelaide Strikers are placed ninth in the BBL 2025-26 points table after the loss to Heat. They have won one game and lost two of the three played so far.