Big Bash League: Indian-origin Jerrssis Wadia Smashes Three Sixes In An Over - Watch

Coming in at number six after the fall of Jamie Overton, Wadia smashed Wildermuth for three consecutive sixes and another went for a four

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jerrssis Wadia
In just his second BBL match, Jerrssis Wadia has launched his innings in style Photo: BBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jerrssis Wadia hammered three sixes in an over in his 2nd BBL outing

  • Wadia is of Indian origin with his parents still based in Mumbai

  • Strikers are ninth in the BBL 2025-26 points table

BBL 2025-26 was lit up by 24-year-old Jerrssis Wadia's big-hitting on Sunday, December 28 during the match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. Despite his team going down by seven runs in pursuit of 180, Wadia's blitzkrieg of 22 runs in four deliveries against Jack Wildermuth, made everyone take notice.

Coming in at number six after the fall of Jamie Overton, Wadia smashed Wildermuth for three consecutive sixes and another went for a four.

However, Wadia could not help his team cross the finishing line as he was dismissed in the 19th over that saw him end up scoring 34 runs in 16 balls.

Wadia's Indian Connection

Jerrssis Wadia is an Indian origin with his parents still living in Mumbai. He was part of the Adelaide Strikers' U19 programme before Covid-19 struck.

Wadia has been part of the South Australian Premier Cricket circuit since 2022-23 season. He is a bowling all-rounder by trade and was signed up by the Strikers as a replacement for Alex Carey.

This was is second game for the Strikers in BBL. His first game saw him amass seven runs off nine deliveries. Adelaide Strikers are placed ninth in the BBL 2025-26 points table after the loss to Heat. They have won one game and lost two of the three played so far.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War