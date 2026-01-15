Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: MR Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26
Perth Scorchers during their previous game in BBL
  • Melbourne Renegades welcome Perth Scorchers in match 36 of BBL 2025-26

  • Renegades are placed 7th while Sixers are 3rd in the points table

  • Melbourne won the toss and chose to bowl first; Check playing XIs

Ashton Turner's Perth Scorchers lock horns with Will Sutherland's Melbourne Renegades' Perth Scorchers in match number 36 of the Men's Big Bash League 2025-26 season on Thursday, January 15.

This blockbuster clash takes place at the Marvel Stadium, Dockland.

The Melbourne Renegades had set a competitive target in their previous match against the Sydney Thunder but ultimately failed to win in what was a rain-affected match.

The Renegades are currently hanging on the edge and have a mathematical chance of remaining alive for the knockouts.

They in a must-win situation. To advance, they will not only have to win this game but also their final fixture against Adelaide Strikers. The Gades will also be hoping for favourable results elsewhere.

In contrast, the Perth Scorchers are hitting peak form at the moment. They are coming off a dominant performance, putting up 232 runs on the board against the Adelaide Strikers.

Mitchell Marsh (88), Finn Allen (38), Josh Inglis (42), Aaron Hardie (34) and Ashton Turner (20), all scored runs for the Scorchers.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update

The Melbourne Renegades won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (C), Laurie Evans (WK), Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Luke Holt, David Payne, Mahli Beardman

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Hassan Khan, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (C), Sam Elliott, Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The match can be live steamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

