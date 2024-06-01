Ashton James Turner is an Australian cricketer known for his contributions as a right-arm off-spinner. Turner made his debut for Western Australia during the 2012–13 season and is currently contracted to the Perth Scorchers. Hailing from Perth, Turner represented Western Australia at various levels, including under-15, under-17, and under-19. He captained the under-17 team to victory in the National Championships.

At the state level, Turner earned a rookie contract with the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) for the 2012–13 season. His promising performance led to selections in composite sides for matches against touring international teams. He played for the Prime Minister's XI against the West Indies and the Cricket Australia Chairman's XI against Sri Lanka, impressing with his bowling skills.

Following his success at lower levels, Turner made his List A debut for WA, showcasing his all-round abilities by taking 1/32 and scoring a half-century (51 runs) against Tasmania in the Ryobi One-Day Cup.

At the grade cricket level, Turner represents the Fremantle District Cricket Club, where he made his debut in the first grade at the age of 16.

As part of a development program organized by Cricket Australia and Hampshire County Cricket Club, Turner spent the 2013 Australian winter playing for Chichester Priory Park in the Sussex Cricket League. During this time, he also trained with the Australian national cricket team during the Ashes series.

Turner made his first-class debut in July 2013 for the Australians against Sussex while in England. Despite a quiet debut, he continued to gain experience by joining the English Lancashire League club Todmorden as their professional for the 2016 season.

In the Moorhouses T20 competition, Turner showcased his batting prowess by scoring 531 runs at an impressive average of 88.5.

Ahead of the 2019–20 Marsh One-Day Cup, Turner was identified as one of the six cricketers to watch during the tournament, highlighting his growing reputation in Australian cricket circles.

In February 2017, Turner earned a spot in Australia's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against Sri Lanka. He marked his T20I debut for Australia against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 17 February 2017.

Two years later, in February 2019, Turner was included in Australia's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against India. He made his ODI debut against India on 2 March 2019, scoring 21 runs off 23 balls. In his second ODI match, Turner played a remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 84 off just 43 balls. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award and contributed to Australia achieving their highest ever successful run chase in ODIs.

But despite these heroics, he did not play a single game on the following five-match ODI tour of the UAE and missed selection for the 2019 World Cup squad. Significant right-shoulder issues restricted his throwing ability in the field and he didn't bowl much since 2017, though he initially developed as an offspinning allrounder in first-class cricket.

In Ashton Turner's ODI career, he has played 10 matches to date in his Odi career and has scored 192 runs, with an average of 32. Ashton Turner has hit 10 fours and 10 sixes in his Odi career.One of his recent Odi matches took place in Jul 2021 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, where he contributed 0 runs off 0 balls.

Turner's success in the BBL led to his selection by the Rajasthan Royals in the player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). He debuted in the IPL on 16 April 2019.

However, in the match against the Delhi Capitals on 22 April 2019, Turner faced a challenging streak, becoming the first batsman to register five consecutive ducks in Twenty20 cricket.

He played four innings for Rajasthan Royals in 2019, where he returned with scores of 0, 0, 0 and 3*. Following this, he was released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL auction.

His last match for RR was on April 27, 2019, and his next IPL appearance came on April 30, 2024, for Lucknow Super Giants against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Turner managed just 5 runs off nine balls.

Ashton Turner is set to continue his stint with Durham for the third consecutive season of the Vitality Blast after his participation in IPL 2024 with Lucknow Super Giants. Turner, who sustained a knee injury during the Big Bash League season in December, has been with the Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2024 but has yet to make his debut for the team.

Despite his injury setback, Turner is expected to be a key player for Durham. The right-handed batsman has played 22 games for Durham over the past two years, scoring 408 runs at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 153.38 in the middle order.