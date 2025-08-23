England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed delight at the reinforcements. “It’s great to have Marco back. He’s a fantastic all-format player who balances our side, he bowls up front and at the death, and hits the ball a long way. The plan was always to ease him and Lizaad back into international cricket through the shortest format. David’s return for the T20Is adds another dimension to our lineup, and he is eager to get going,” Conrad said.