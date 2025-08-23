England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named its squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, with Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Lizaad Williams all returning to the T20I set-up

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Champions Trophy: South Africa vs England ODI Cricket Match 3 RSA Vs ENG: Marco Jansen
Champions Trophy 2025, RSA Vs ENG: South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jamie Smith | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen, and Lizaad Williams return for South Africa’s T20I squad vs England.

  • Kagiso Rabada to be eased back from injury, with Kwena Maphaka retained as ODI cover.

  • CSA selectors emphasise balance, youth, and preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been recalled to South Africa’s T20I squad for the upcoming tour of England, while senior batter David Miller, all-rounder Marco Jansen and pacer Lizaad Williams also return to the set-up.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the squads on Saturday, announcing five changes from the group that faced Australia in the recent T20I series.

Jansen, Williams Return After Recovering From Injury

Miller and Donovan Ferreira return for the first time since December 2024, when South Africa faced Pakistan. Jansen and Williams, meanwhile, make their comebacks after recovering from thumb and knee injuries, respectively.

Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed delight at the reinforcements. “It’s great to have Marco back. He’s a fantastic all-format player who balances our side, he bowls up front and at the death, and hits the ball a long way. The plan was always to ease him and Lizaad back into international cricket through the shortest format. David’s return for the T20Is adds another dimension to our lineup, and he is eager to get going,” Conrad said.

Ferreira’s inclusion, too, was praised. “Donovan has done particularly well in the leagues he’s played in. We know how destructive he can be at the end of an innings, and with his experience in The Hundred and playing in English conditions, it’s the perfect time for him to rejoin the national squad,” the coach added.

On Maharaj’s recall, Conrad highlighted the value of his experience. “We were experimenting with the spinning all-rounders in our most recent T20I series, and Keshav was always part of our broader plans. His return to the squad strengthens our spin options. Beyond his obvious skill with the ball, he brings calmness and leadership to the group.”

Keshav Maharaj and teammates celebrate Shubman Gills wicket in Kolkata. - null
ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings: Keshav Maharaj Replaces Mohammed Siraj As No. 1 Bowler, Shubman Gill Continues As Top Batter

BY PTI

Kwena Maphaka Cover For Kagiso Rabada

In the ODI squad, 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka has been retained as cover for Kagiso Rabada, who is nursing an ankle injury. Rabada will still travel and is expected to feature in all three T20Is. Lutho Sipamla, meanwhile, replaces Maphaka in the South Africa A squad against New Zealand A.

“We’ll reassess Kagiso in England. We are hopeful that he will be available for part of the ODI series, but we’re prioritizing T20I cricket and will take a conservative approach. We won’t rush him back. We will also continue to manage Temba’s workload during the ODI series in the same way we did in the ongoing series against Australia,” Conrad explained.

South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs in Mackay - null
Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Complete Fifth Straight One-Day Series Win Over Aussies - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

CSA’s convenor selector Patrick Moroney reflected on the road to England. “The recent tours to Zimbabwe and Australia have been invaluable, allowing us to test different matchups and give players a platform to perform. We saw some exciting young talent step up in Australia, proving their capabilities under pressure and with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, we now have a strong base of players to choose from.”

On the ODIs, Moroney said consistency was key: “Our ODI approach will be similar to what we did in Australia, where we maintained consistency within the group to give them the best possible chance to win the series. We’re really looking forward to what will be an exciting tour of the UK.”

SA Tour Of ENG

South Africa’s tour of England runs from September 2–14, starting with an ODI at Headingley in Leeds. It features three ODIs and three T20Is. The Proteas last toured England in 2022, drawing the ODI series 1-1 and winning the T20I series 2-1.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala