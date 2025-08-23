England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen, and Lizaad Williams return for South Africa’s T20I squad vs England.
Kagiso Rabada to be eased back from injury, with Kwena Maphaka retained as ODI cover.
CSA selectors emphasise balance, youth, and preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been recalled to South Africa’s T20I squad for the upcoming tour of England, while senior batter David Miller, all-rounder Marco Jansen and pacer Lizaad Williams also return to the set-up.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the squads on Saturday, announcing five changes from the group that faced Australia in the recent T20I series.
Jansen, Williams Return After Recovering From Injury
Miller and Donovan Ferreira return for the first time since December 2024, when South Africa faced Pakistan. Jansen and Williams, meanwhile, make their comebacks after recovering from thumb and knee injuries, respectively.
Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed delight at the reinforcements. “It’s great to have Marco back. He’s a fantastic all-format player who balances our side, he bowls up front and at the death, and hits the ball a long way. The plan was always to ease him and Lizaad back into international cricket through the shortest format. David’s return for the T20Is adds another dimension to our lineup, and he is eager to get going,” Conrad said.
Ferreira’s inclusion, too, was praised. “Donovan has done particularly well in the leagues he’s played in. We know how destructive he can be at the end of an innings, and with his experience in The Hundred and playing in English conditions, it’s the perfect time for him to rejoin the national squad,” the coach added.
On Maharaj’s recall, Conrad highlighted the value of his experience. “We were experimenting with the spinning all-rounders in our most recent T20I series, and Keshav was always part of our broader plans. His return to the squad strengthens our spin options. Beyond his obvious skill with the ball, he brings calmness and leadership to the group.”
Kwena Maphaka Cover For Kagiso Rabada
In the ODI squad, 19-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka has been retained as cover for Kagiso Rabada, who is nursing an ankle injury. Rabada will still travel and is expected to feature in all three T20Is. Lutho Sipamla, meanwhile, replaces Maphaka in the South Africa A squad against New Zealand A.
“We’ll reassess Kagiso in England. We are hopeful that he will be available for part of the ODI series, but we’re prioritizing T20I cricket and will take a conservative approach. We won’t rush him back. We will also continue to manage Temba’s workload during the ODI series in the same way we did in the ongoing series against Australia,” Conrad explained.
CSA’s convenor selector Patrick Moroney reflected on the road to England. “The recent tours to Zimbabwe and Australia have been invaluable, allowing us to test different matchups and give players a platform to perform. We saw some exciting young talent step up in Australia, proving their capabilities under pressure and with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, we now have a strong base of players to choose from.”
On the ODIs, Moroney said consistency was key: “Our ODI approach will be similar to what we did in Australia, where we maintained consistency within the group to give them the best possible chance to win the series. We’re really looking forward to what will be an exciting tour of the UK.”
SA Tour Of ENG
South Africa’s tour of England runs from September 2–14, starting with an ODI at Headingley in Leeds. It features three ODIs and three T20Is. The Proteas last toured England in 2022, drawing the ODI series 1-1 and winning the T20I series 2-1.
South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.
South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.