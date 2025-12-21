South Africa: At Least Nine Killed In Tavern Shooting Near Johannesburg, Manhunt Launched

At least nine people were killed and 10 wounded after armed men opened fire at a licensed tavern in the Bekkersdal township near Johannesburg.
The motive remains unclear, with the attack coming amid persistent gun violence in South Africa often linked to criminal groups and business rivalries.
Armed assailants opened fire at a tavern in a township near Johannesburg in South Africa, killing at least nine people and injuring 10 others, police said.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the police said a manhunt had been launched for the assailants following the shooting in the Bekkersdal township shortly before 1am local time (23:00 GMT on Saturday).
“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” the police said. “The tavern is licensed,” the statement added.
South African public broadcaster SABC reported that the attackers fired at patrons inside the tavern as well as people on the streets outside.
“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived,” SABC quoted Gauteng’s acting police commissioner Fred Kekana as saying.
“The provincial crime scene management team has arrived, and a team from the local criminal record centre is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence and the provincial crime detective team is on scene,” he added.
Kekana said a ride-hailing service driver who was outside the tavern was among those killed. The motive for the attack remains unclear.
Some media outlets initially reported the death toll as 10, but later revised it to nine. Authorities said those injured were taken to hospital.
Earlier this month, gunmen opened fire at an unlicensed tavern in a hostel in the Saulsville township near the capital Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child.
South Africa has high levels of gun violence, with shootings often linked to criminal gangs and rivalry between informal businesses.
(inputs from Al Jazeera)