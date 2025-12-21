South Africa: At Least Nine Killed In Tavern Shooting Near Johannesburg, Manhunt Launched

Police said about 12 suspects arrived in two vehicles, shot at patrons inside the tavern and people outside, and fled the scene; a manhunt is under way.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
representational image Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least nine people were killed and 10 wounded after armed men opened fire at a licensed tavern in the Bekkersdal township near Johannesburg.

  • The motive remains unclear, with the attack coming amid persistent gun violence in South Africa often linked to criminal groups and business rivalries.

Armed assailants opened fire at a tavern in a township near Johannesburg in South Africa, killing at least nine people and injuring 10 others, police said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police said a manhunt had been launched for the assailants following the shooting in the Bekkersdal township shortly before 1am local time (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” the police said. “The tavern is licensed,” the statement added.

South African public broadcaster SABC reported that the attackers fired at patrons inside the tavern as well as people on the streets outside.

“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived,” SABC quoted Gauteng’s acting police commissioner Fred Kekana as saying.

Australia PM Anthony Albanese. - | Photo: AP
Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

BY Outlook News Desk


“The provincial crime scene management team has arrived, and a team from the local criminal record centre is here, so is our serious crime investigating team, crime intelligence and the provincial crime detective team is on scene,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Kekana said a ride-hailing service driver who was outside the tavern was among those killed. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Some media outlets initially reported the death toll as 10, but later revised it to nine. Authorities said those injured were taken to hospital.

Earlier this month, gunmen opened fire at an unlicensed tavern in a hostel in the Saulsville township near the capital Pretoria, killing 12 people, including a three-year-old child.

South Africa has high levels of gun violence, with shootings often linked to criminal gangs and rivalry between informal businesses.

(inputs from Al Jazeera)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Henil Dismisses Usman; Minhas, Hussain At Crease | PAK U19 128/2 (18)

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  4. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  5. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  4. BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Fuelling Hindu–Muslim Tensions Before Bengal Polls

  5. To Men Who Write Women Off

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files Mention Massage Techniques And Ayurveda From India

  2. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

  3. Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

  4. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  5. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm