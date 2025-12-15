Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Adding that circumstances can change, pressing on the importance of checks and that licences should not be in perpetuity, he added, "We will task, I'll take to National Cabinet this afternoon, a proposal to empower agencies to examine what can be done in this area. Quite clearly, the Howard Government's gun laws have made an enormous difference in Australia and a proud moment of reform...If we need to toughen these up...I'm certainly up for it and I hope to get National Cabinet on board for that."