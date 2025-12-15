Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

An urgent meeting saw premiers and first ministers unanimously agree to bolster rules around gun ownership in Australia.

O
Outlook News Desk
australia pm anthony albanese
Australia PM Anthony Albanese. | Photo: AP
  • Australian PM Anthony Albanese convened an urgent meeting of the national cabinet on Monday afternoon to discuss stricter gun laws.

  • Only Australian citizens would be able to hold a firearm licence under stronger gun laws being considered.

  • NSW Premier Chris Minns and West Australian Premier Roger Cook will lead and coordinate the work.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese convened an urgent meeting of the national cabinet on Monday afternoon, following the worst terrorist attack in Australian history.

15 people were killed during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

The meeting saw leaders unanimously agree to bolster rules around gun ownership in Australia. Only Australian citizens would be able to hold a firearm licence under stronger gun laws is being considered.

Australia has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, which were introduced by the Howard government following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, where 35 people were killed.

The reform saw national, state and territory governments sign up to the National Firearms Agreement, which restricted automatic, semi-automatic and pump action rifles, as well as shotguns.

It had also brought in stricter requirements for the registration and storage of firearms.

According to ABC News, NSW Premier Chris Minns and West Australian Premier Roger Cook will lead and coordinate the work across the different jurisdictions.

In a press conference Albanese said, "I will put on the agenda of the National Cabinet tougher gun laws, including limits on the number of guns that can be used or licensed by individuals, and a review of licences over a period of time."

Adding that circumstances can change, pressing on the importance of checks and that licences should not be in perpetuity, he added, "We will task, I'll take to National Cabinet this afternoon, a proposal to empower agencies to examine what can be done in this area. Quite clearly, the Howard Government's gun laws have made an enormous difference in Australia and a proud moment of reform...If we need to toughen these up...I'm certainly up for it and I hope to get National Cabinet on board for that."

With inputs from ABC News.

