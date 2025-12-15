Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, disarmed a gunman at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah event, saving many lives.
A Sydney fruit shop owner who confronted a gunman during Sunday’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach is recovering in hospital after surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand, his family said. According to Reuters, the 43-year-old, identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, wrestled a rifle from one of the attackers and knocked him to the ground, helping to prevent further bloodshed.
Police said the attack on a Jewish celebration killed 15 people and injured dozens, marking Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades. The gunmen were identified as a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son. Reuters reported that the violence unfolded in broad daylight as attendees gathered for the holiday.
Video shared on social media shows Mr Ahmed hiding behind parked cars before charging at one of the gunmen from behind, seizing his rifle, and subduing him. According to Reuters, the footage quickly circulated online, prompting widespread praise for his actions.
Speaking to 7News Australia, Mr Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa said doctors had confirmed he was stable after surgery. “He is a hero, he is a hundred per cent hero,” Mr Mustafa said. “Still he is in the hospital and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside … but we hope he will be fine.”
Tributes have poured in from leaders in Australia and abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump called Mr Ahmed “a very, very brave person” who saved many lives. Chris Minns, Premier of New South Wales, described him as “a genuine hero” and said the video was “the most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen.”
A GoFundMe campaign set up for Mr Ahmed raised over A$200,000 (US$132,900) in just a few hours, with billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman donating A$99,999 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.
Australian authorities are continuing to investigate the attack, as communities and leaders alike have condemned the violence and praised Mr Ahmed’s bravery. Reuters reported that public concern is mounting over security at large gatherings and the threat of extremist attacks.
(With inputs from Reuters)