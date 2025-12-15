Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

Bondi local Morgan Gabriel, 27, said she was heading to a nearby cinema when she initially mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks. “I sheltered about six or seven. Two of them were actually my close friends, and the rest were just people that were on the street. But people, their phones had been left down the beach, and everyone was just trying to get away,” she said. “It’s a very sad time this morning… Normally, like on a Monday or any morning, it’s packed. People are swimming, surfing, running. So this is very, very quiet. And there’s definitely a solemn sort of vibe.”