Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

Police say the Sydney beach shooting targeted a Hanukkah event, marking Australia’s deadliest gun attack in nearly 30 years

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bondi Beach shooting, Sydney shooting news, antisemitic attack Australia, Hanukkah event shooting
Police cordon off an area at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Police say a father and son carried out the antisemitic shooting at a Hanukkah event near Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

  • Forty people remain in hospital as Australia mourns its deadliest mass shooting since 1996.

  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and world leaders condemned the attack and pledged action against antisemitism.

Two alleged gunmen who killed 15 people during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach were a father and son, police said on Monday, as Australia began mourning victims of its deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades.

According to Reuters, the father, aged 50, was shot dead at the scene, bringing the death toll to 15, while his 24-year-old son was taken to hospital in a critical condition. Police described the shooting on Sunday evening as a targeted antisemitic attack.

Forty people remained in hospital on Monday, including two police officers who were listed as serious but stable, police said. Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87.

Witnesses said the attack unfolded over about 10 minutes at the popular beach, which was crowded on a hot evening, sending hundreds of people fleeing across the sand and into nearby streets. Police said around 1,000 people had gathered for the Hanukkah event, held in a small park just off the beachfront.

A small Christmas tree is at the center of an abandoned holiday picnic at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

BY Photo Webdesk

A bystander who tackled and disarmed one of the attackers during the shooting was widely praised for preventing further loss of life. Channel Seven identified him as Ahmed al Ahmed, citing a relative who said the 43-year-old fruit shop owner had been shot twice and had undergone surgery. A fundraising page set up for him had raised more than A$200,000 ($133,000) by Monday morning.

Related Content
Related Content

Police have not confirmed what weapons were used, but video from the scene appeared to show the attackers firing a bolt-action rifle and a shotgun.

Bondi local Morgan Gabriel, 27, said she was heading to a nearby cinema when she initially mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks. “I sheltered about six or seven. Two of them were actually my close friends, and the rest were just people that were on the street. But people, their phones had been left down the beach, and everyone was just trying to get away,” she said. “It’s a very sad time this morning… Normally, like on a Monday or any morning, it’s packed. People are swimming, surfing, running. So this is very, very quiet. And there’s definitely a solemn sort of vibe.”

Police said they were confident only two attackers were involved, after earlier saying they were checking whether a third suspect may have been involved. Officers raided the alleged attackers’ home late on Sunday in Bonnyrigg, about 36 km west of Sydney’s central business district, where a police cordon remained in place on Monday.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Bondi Beach on Monday morning, laying flowers near the scene. Mourners wearing kippahs were seen placing candles, flowers, and Israeli and Australian flags near a makeshift memorial. Reuters reported that Albanese called the shooting “a dark moment for our nation” and said authorities were examining the motive.

“What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location,” Albanese told reporters. “The Jewish community are hurting today. Today, all Australians wrap our arms around them and say, we stand with you. We will do whatever is necessary to stamp out antisemitism. It is a scourge, and we will eradicate it together.”

At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach(Representational image) | - AP
At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

BY Outlook News Desk

Albanese said several world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, had expressed solidarity. Speaking at a White House Christmas reception on Sunday, Trump referred to the Bondi shooting, saying, “In Australia, there was a terrible attack … and that was an antisemitic attack obviously,” while also mentioning another shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island, Reuters reported.

Sunday’s attack was the most serious in a series of antisemitic incidents targeting synagogues, buildings and vehicles in Australia since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had warned Albanese that Australia’s support for Palestinian statehood would fuel antisemitism. In August, Australia accused Iran of directing at least two antisemitic attacks and ordered Tehran’s ambassador to leave the country within a week.

Mass shootings are rare in Australia, one of the world’s safest countries. Reuters reported that the Bondi attack was the deadliest since 1996, when a gunman killed 35 people at the Port Arthur tourist site in Tasmania.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed at Bondi Beach on Monday as locals and officials gathered near the beachfront pavilion, where flags flew at half-mast. “We were in the water and next second we see people laying on the floor, a kid was shot, it was probably the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” said Trent Tur, an 18-year-old lifesaver. “Honestly, it’s terrible. As a community we can move forward from this, it will be hard but the spirit, the Australian spirit in Bondi is very high and we can move forward.”

Rabbi Mendel Kastel, whose brother-in-law Eli Schlanger was killed in the attack, urged unity. “You can very easily become very angry and try to blame people, turn on people but that’s not what this is about. It’s about a community,” he said. “We need to step up at a time like this, be there for each other, and come together. And we will, and we will get through this, and we know that. The Australian community will help us do it.”

Emergency workers standby at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

BY Outlook News Desk

Another witness, Danielle, who declined to give her surname, said she rushed to retrieve her daughter from a nearby bar mitzvah when the shooting began. “I heard there was a shooting so I bolted there to get my daughter, I could hear gunshots, I saw bodies on the ground. We are used to being scared, we have felt this way since October 7.”

Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies, triggering Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

Australia’s Jewish population numbers about 150,000 in a country of 27 million, with roughly one-third living in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, including Bondi. Following the attack, major cities such as Berlin, London and New York increased security around Hanukkah events, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: IND Outclass Proteas By Seven Wickets To Take 2-1 Series Lead

  2. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Aiden Markram’s Brilliant Catch Ends Abhishek Sharma’s Blitz - Video

  3. Hardik Pandya Reaches Unique T20I Landmark During India Vs South Africa 3rd Match

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Blue Colts Win By 90 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth

  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Ishan Kishan Helps Jharkhand Edge Madhya Pradesh By One Run

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. Messi To Meet Modi, CJI And Army chief During Delhi Leg Of India Tour

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Pakistan Again Claims It Shot Down Multiple Indian Jets During May Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win