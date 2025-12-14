UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

PM Keir Starmer condemns antisemitic attack, orders tighter security around Jewish sites across Britain.

Emergency workers standby at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • UK PM Keir Starmer denounced the Bondi Beach shooting as an antisemitic terrorist attack targeting a Hanukkah gathering.

  • London’s Metropolitan Police announced increased security around synagogues and Jewish community sites nationwide.

  • Australian authorities reported at least 11 deaths and 29 injuries, confirming the attack deliberately targeted Jewish families.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed heightened security around Jewish landmarks nationwide and denounced the terrorist incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Australian officials had previously described the Sydney shooting as a terrorist strike directed at Jewish people who were celebrating the holy holiday of Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah.

At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach(Representational image) | - AP
At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

BY Outlook News Desk

Soon after, the London Metropolitan Police released a statement expressing solidarity and restating their intentions to increase security in the vicinity of synagogues.

“The news that the Bondi beach attack was an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Chanukah event is sickening,” said Starmer.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. The United Kingdom will always stand with Australia and the Jewish community. We are actively working with the Community Security Trust (CST) on the policing of Chanukah events,” he said.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said two individuals fired on a "crowded group of families" at the park in a "cowardly act of terrifying violence". At least 11 fatalities and 29 injuries have been reported from the site of the attack, categorised by Australian officials as a "terrorist incident".

“While the details of the incident continue to emerge, the Australian authorities have now confirmed that the target was a Hanukkah gathering taking place on Bondi Beach,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“We were already working closely with partners, including the Community Security Trust, to provide an increased presence around synagogues and other community venues at this important time.

“While there is no information to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do in the coming hours and days,” the statement said.

The police urged the public in Britain to continue to remain vigilant at events and in public places. 

