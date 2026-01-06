Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi died in Pune early on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.
He was 81. Kalmadi passed away at around 3.30 am, PTI reported.
He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was also a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed grief over his death and paid tribute to his contributions to public life.
Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, along with grandchildren.
His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in the Erandwane area till 2 pm, PTI reported. The cremation will take place at the Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3.30 pm