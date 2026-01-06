Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, 81, passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness, family sources said, on early Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Suresh is seen addressing the media, in New Delhi, in this file image dated July 31, 2010.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, 81, passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness, family sources said, on early Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Suresh is seen addressing the media, in New Delhi, in this file image dated July 31, 2010.