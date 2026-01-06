Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away

A multiple-time Lok Sabha MP from Pune, he also served as Union Minister of State for Railways and president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Outlook News Desk
Suresh Kalmadi
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, 81, passed away in Pune following a prolonged illness, family sources said, on early Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Suresh is seen addressing the media, in New Delhi, in this file image dated July 31, 2010.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi died in Pune early on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

  • He was 81.

  • Leaders across party lines paid tributes; his last rites will be held in Pune later on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi died in Pune early on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

He was 81. Kalmadi passed away at around 3.30 am, PTI reported.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was also a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A prominent political figure from Pune, Kalmadi represented the city several times in the Lok Sabha. During his long political career, he held a number of key positions and remained closely associated with sports administration at the national level for many years.

Leaders from across the political spectrum expressed grief over his death and paid tribute to his contributions to public life.

Kalmadi is survived by his wife, a son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, along with grandchildren.

His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in the Erandwane area till 2 pm, PTI reported. The cremation will take place at the Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3.30 pm

Published At:
Tags

