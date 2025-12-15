Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Australia, England Cricket Boards Condemn Violence; Pat Cummins Urges Blood Donations

Gunmen opened fire during the first night of Hanukkah in Sydney, killing sixteen people
Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board issue a joint statement
Flags at Adelaide Oval flew at half-mast on December 15, ahead of third Ashes Test
Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have condoled the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack.
Gunmen opened fire on crowds during the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday evening (December 14, 2025) in Sydney, killing sixteen people.
Australian Test captain Pat Cummins urged blood donations to help the victims. Flags flew at half-mast at Adelaide Oval, with officials strengthening security for the imminent third Ashes Test starting on Wednesday.
Joint Condolences Issued
CA and the ECB issued a joint statement. They conveyed their horror at the "tragic events at Bondi Beach", stating: "All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time. Our condolences go out to all those affected. We stand with you."
Cummins shared his feelings on Instagram, writing, "Absolutely devastated by the horror last night in Bondi. My heart goes out to the victims, their families, the people of Bondi and our Jewish community during this time. If you can, please book an appointment to donate blood."
Adelaide Oval Bolsters Security
Flags at Adelaide Oval flew at half-mast on Monday as teams prepared for the third Ashes Test. South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas announced additional security for the game.
Speaking on Monday, he stated, "There is a major event occurring in South Australia starting on Wednesday with the Ashes Test match at Adelaide Oval. As is always the case with any major event, particularly those at Adelaide Oval, there are ongoing risk assessments that occur in the lead up to these events.
"Given the events that have occurred yesterday in Sydney, there will be additional protocols put in place at Adelaide Oval. This is done only as a precautionary measure, but it is appropriate that we are at a crescent sense of alertness just at the moment for the time being.
"I want to thank South Australian Police for their already active engagement with Adelaide Oval management in that regard." He confirmed these additional protocols were a precautionary measure.
Cricketers React
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, a Sydney resident, described the day as 'horrific for everyone involved'. Lyon affirmed, "We stand by them, and our thoughts and prayers are with them." He added, "..nothing I'm going to say right now is going to make anyone feel any better. But other than that, we're thinking of them, and hopefully they can get through this."
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, in Australia commentating on the Ashes, experienced a lockdown while having dinner with his family in Bondi. Following an incident, Vaughan detailed in a column for the UK's Daily Telegraph, "The bouncer walked over with his hands in a gun sign and told me to get inside."
He noted, "By the time we were sat down, we knew there had been an attack... The restaurant locked the doors and made clear no one was leaving until it was safe. That was about 7 pm, and we did not leave until almost 9 pm." Vaughan reflected, "I have never experienced anything like it. You know what's happening around you, but you don't want to believe it's happening."
BBL Match Security To Be Strengthened
Ahead of their opening Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Scorchers in Perth, Sydney Sixers players received special permission to access their phones. Anti-corruption protocols typically restrict phone use, but they contacted family following the attack.
Sixers fast bowler Charlie Stobo explained, "We had our phones locked away. We were allowed to use them to just sort of check in with family and friends. It's all happened pretty quickly."
The Sixers play their first home match on Wednesday against Adelaide Strikers at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Organisers anticipate extra security measures at the venue.