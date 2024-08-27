Saihaj Kaur Madan
Often considered one of the “dumbest” breeds, Afghan Hounds are independent and stubborn, preferring their own way over training. Their elegance and loyalty, however, make them charming companions.
Often deemed “dumb” due to their aloofness and difficulty with training, Basenjis are actually intelligent and curious. Their independent nature and feline-like grooming can make them challenging but rewarding companions.
Often labeled as “dumb” due to their stubbornness and perceived laziness, Bulldogs are actually capable learners, as evidenced by their skateboarding and surfing skills. Their affectionate and loyal nature makes them great companions.
Often considered “dumb” due to their aloofness and stubbornness, Chow Chows are actually intelligent but independent and strong-willed. With proper training and socialization, they can be noble and loyal companions.
Known for their independence and stubbornness, Borzois can be challenging to train, often requiring short, frequent sessions. Despite this, their calm demeanor and sighthound skills make them elegant and engaging companions.
Considered “dumb” due to their stubbornness and scent distractions, Bloodhounds are actually highly skilled trackers with boundless energy, making them challenging yet exceptional companions.
Often seen as “dumb” due to their sloth-like behavior and independence, Pekingese are actually loyal and affectionate companions. Their relaxed nature can make training a challenge, but they remain devoted and loving pets.
Sometimes thought of as “dumb” due to their stubbornness and scent-driven curiosity, Beagles are actually cheerful and affectionate. Their food motivation and energetic nature make them trainable, though their love for exploration can be a challenge.
Often seen as “dumb” due to their laid-back and stubborn nature, Mastiffs are actually intelligent but can be challenging to train. Their calm demeanor and protective instincts make them excellent, if somewhat indifferent, companions.
Often considered “dumb” due to their laziness and stubbornness, Basset Hounds are actually intelligent and affectionate. Their strong scent drive and laid-back nature can make training a lifelong effort.