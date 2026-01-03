Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

Donald Trump said Nicolás Maduro was captured after a US “large-scale strike” on Venezuela.
Explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported in Caracas, causing panic and power outages.
Washington has not officially confirmed its role, amid an escalating pressure campaign on Maduro.
Following a month-long campaign of pressure, Nicolás Maduro's government accused the United States of striking military and civilian facilities, as at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft flew across Venezuela's capital early on Saturday.
Before the explosions in Caracas, the Federal Aviation Administration banned American commercial planes from Venezuelan airspace due to "ongoing military activity." The United States did not immediately comment on its involvement, the targets, or the intent behind the strikes.
The explosions in Caracas sent people rushing into the streets, while others took to social media to report hearing and seeing the blasts. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties. The apparent attack lasted less than 30 minutes, but it was unclear if more actions were ahead. Two hours later, parts of the city remained without power, but vehicles moved freely.
Another military post in the capital was without power, and smoke was emerging from the hangar of a Caracas military base.
“The whole ground shook. This is horrible. We heard explosions and planes,” said Carmen Hidalgo, a 21-year-old office worker, her voice trembling. She was walking briskly with two relatives, returning from a birthday party. “We felt like the air was hitting us.”
The explosions come as the Trump administration has escalated a pressure campaign on Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in the United States. In the first known direct action on Venezuelan territory since the United States started attacks in September, the CIA was responsible for a drone strike last week at a docking location said to be utilised by Venezuelan drug traffickers.
Following months of assaults on vessels suspected of carrying drugs, President Donald Trump had been threatening for months to launch strikes on targets on Venezuelan territory. The U.S. military activities have been criticised by Maduro as a blatant attempt to remove him from office.
Requests for comment were forwarded by the Pentagon to the White House, which did not immediately reply to calls or emails. The U.S. Southern Command, which is in charge of military activities in the area, did not return calls.
Trump has been spending the last two weeks of the holiday season at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Hours before the reported strikes, on Friday night, he was scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing, according to his public calendar. He didn't immediately respond on social media.
With inputs from AP.