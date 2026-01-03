Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

The explosions come as the Trump administration has escalated a pressure campaign on Maduro, who has been charged with narco-terrorism in the United States. In the first known direct action on Venezuelan territory since the United States started attacks in September, the CIA was responsible for a drone strike last week at a docking location said to be utilised by Venezuelan drug traffickers.



Following months of assaults on vessels suspected of carrying drugs, President Donald Trump had been threatening for months to launch strikes on targets on Venezuelan territory. The U.S. military activities have been criticised by Maduro as a blatant attempt to remove him from office.