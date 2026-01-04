Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

Players, officials, and a sold-out SCG honoured victims, families and first responders of the Bondi Beach attack
Enhanced security surrounded the ground, with armed police, mounted units and riot squads deployed
England recovered to 114/3 at lunch after early wickets, with a parntership between Joe Root and Harry Brook
The opening day of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground took place on Sunday under heightened security arrangements. Cricket took a back seat to a poignant on-field tribute for the victims and first responders of the Bondi Beach terror attack.
Before a ball was bowled on Sunday, players, officials, and a sold-out crowd observed an emotional ceremony honouring those affected by the antisemitic attack that claimed 15 lives three weeks ago.
Victims’ families, emergency responders, and community members were welcomed onto the SCG field for a guard of honour, followed by a prolonged standing ovation.
The loudest applause of the morning was reserved for Ahmed al-Ahmed, the 43-year-old Syrian-born shop owner who helped stop one of the attackers during the rampage.
Al-Ahmed, wearing a sling to support the shoulder where he was shot, joined fellow honourees on the field and was warmly embraced by members of the Australian team, including batter Usman Khawaja.
Khawaja is featuring in his 88th and final Test match for Australia, having announced his retirement on Friday.
High Security Presence At SCG
In scenes rarely witnessed at a sporting event in Australia, armed police officers carrying long-arm rifles, along with mounted police and riot squad units, were deployed around the SCG as part of enhanced security measures linked to the Bondi attack.
England Recover After Early Wickets
Once play commenced, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat under clear skies in Sydney. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley made a positive start before Australia struck through Mitchell Starc.
The veteran pacer got an edge from Duckett to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, marking his Starc’s 27th wicket of the series.
Momentum swung Australia’s way shortly after the drinks break as Michael Neser trapped Crawley lbw. Eight deliveries later, Scott Boland removed Jacob Bethell with a sharp seaming delivery that found the edge, again safely taken by Carey.
At 57/3, England were under pressure, but Joe Root and Harry Brook steadied the innings with a fourth-wicket partnership, guiding the visitors to 114/3 by the lunch interval. Root remained unbeaten on 31, while Brook was 23 not out.
(With AP Inputs)