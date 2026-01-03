Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

Environmental groups say that compensatory afforestation, often cited by authorities, cannot replicate the ecological functions of mature mangrove ecosystems. Residents of coastal suburbs have also joined demonstrations, arguing that the project prioritises vehicular traffic over long-term environmental security. Many point to lessons from the devastating 2005 floods, when the destruction of mangroves and the narrowing of natural waterways significantly worsened the disaster. Natasha Pereira, an environmental campaigner involved in organising the protests, said efforts were under way to help citizens understand how the coastal road could affect their daily lives and long-term safety. Volunteers have been distributing informational material and holding local meetings to explain legal rights and environmental implications, she said.