BMC Presents Highest Ever Rs 80,952 Cr Budget For FY27, Focus On Infra, Transport, Sewerage

While the crossing of the ₹80,000 crore mark reinforces the BMC’s position as India’s largest civic body by budget size, the more consequential issues relate to fiscal sustainability, capital allocation efficiency, and institutional capacity. Photo: My BMC Facebook page

While the crossing of the ₹80,000 crore mark reinforces the BMC’s position as India’s largest civic body by budget size, the more consequential issues relate to fiscal sustainability, capital allocation efficiency, and institutional capacity. Photo: My BMC Facebook page