R Ashwin Opens Up On Retirement Decision And India’s Transition Phase

Summary of this article
Ashwin realised his time was up during the Perth Test selection call
Backed Gautam Gambhir, praising his “team-first” approach
Flags bowling as key concern during India’s transition phase
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the final phase of his Test career, offering clarity on his retirement decision and the changing dynamics within the Indian team. Speaking at RevSportz’s Trailblazers 4.0, the veteran spinner reflected on leadership, dressing room culture, and the challenges facing India during this transition period.
Ashwin revealed that the realisation came during the Perth Test, where the team combination made him reassess his place in the side.
“At Perth, I was the senior bowler. Washi played that Test and I realised that my time was up,” he said.
His retirement after the Brisbane Test led to criticism of the team management, particularly with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also stepping away around the same time. Head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself under scrutiny, but Ashwin made it clear he doesn’t agree with that narrative.
Ashwin backs Gambhir, highlights team-first approach
Ashwin spoke in support of Gambhir, stressing that the coach prioritises the team above individual players, something he values highly.
“I like Gautam and many people may have different opinions about him, but he is someone who always puts the team ahead of individuals,” Ashwin said. “He credits the team, not individuals, and that’s something I admire.”
He also addressed the larger perception around Indian cricket being overly dependent on a few star players.
“There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people,” he said.
Looking back at his time with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ashwin emphasised the collective mindset within the group.
“The best part about us was that none of us blamed each other. We all wanted India to win and make the country proud. We were motivated to do that,” he said.
India’s transition phase and key concerns ahead
Ashwin believes India have the resources to rebuild, particularly in batting, but pointed out that bowling remains a concern.
“The team is in transition. Playing against spin is a problem, but for me batting is not that big an issue. We will produce batters,” he said.
“Bowling is not as effective as the batting and that’s where the concern lies.”
His statement shows the current phase Indian cricket is going through, a shift in personnel, but also a test of depth and balance.