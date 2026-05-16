Is Mohsin Naqvi Invited For IPL Final? Report Clears Air On PCB Chief's ICC Meet Status In Ahmedabad

Mohsin Naqvi will reportedly attend the ICC board of directors meeting through video conference, and his participation through virtual mode is in line with standard ICC practice

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Is Mohsin Naqvi Invited For IPL Final? Report PCB Chief ICC Board Meet Ahmedabad
Mohsin Naqvi stands near the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mohsin Naqvi reportedly not invited for IPL 2026 final

  • PCB chief to virtually attend ICC's annual board meeting on May 31

  • Naqvi reportedly one of three members who will attend the meeting through video conference

Contrary to news in the Pakistani media, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly not been invited for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Further, he will supposedly virtually attend the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual board meeting, scheduled to be held on May 31 on the sidelines of the tournament’s title clash.

A PTI report stated that Naqvi will attend the ICC board of directors meeting through video conference, a provision that has always existed for member representatives who are unable to travel. The ICC meeting was originally slated to be held in Doha in April but had to be postponed because of the prevailing crisis in West Asia.

The report cited sources aware of the developments as saying that Naqvi was never expected to attend the meeting in person and his participation through virtual mode was in line with standard ICC practice. Naqvi is said to be one of the three members who will attend the meeting virtually.

The conference assumes significance as it will be held alongside the IPL final in Ahmedabad, with top administrators from across cricket boards expected to be present.

Q

Has Mohsin Naqvi been invited for IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad?

A

No, Mohsin Naqvi has not been invited for IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, according to a PTI report.

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Q

Will Mohsin Naqvi attend ICC meeting in Ahmedabad?

A

No, Mohsin Naqvi will not attend the ICC meeting in Ahmedabad in person. He will instead join virtually, via video conference.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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