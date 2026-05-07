IPL 2026 Final Venue: Why Did BCCI Shift The Summit Clash From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad?

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has lost hosting rights for the IPL 2026 final, which will now be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. The shift reportedly followed disagreements over organisational demands and ticket black marketing concerns, while Dharamshala and New Chandigarh will host the other playoff matches

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IPL 2026 Final Venue: Why Did BCCI Shift The Summit Clash From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad?
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium lost hosting rights for the IPL 2026 final, which has now been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31. Photo: BCCI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • M. Chinnaswamy Stadium lost hosting rights for the IPL 2026 final, which has now been shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31

  • Demands for passes for members and politicians, along with alleged ticket black marketing concerns, led to the venue change

  • HPCA Stadium will host Qualifier 1, while New International Cricket Stadium will stage the Eliminator and Qualifier 2

A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, the reasons behind the decision have now emerged.

According to an IANS report, concerns over organisational demands, requests for passes and reports of ticket black marketing led to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium losing the hosting rights for the May 31 summit clash.

The BCCI announced the IPL 2026 playoff venues on Wednesday, with the Narendra Modi Stadium set to host the final on May 31 for the second consecutive season. HPCA Stadium and New International Cricket Stadium will stage the remaining knockout matches.

According to the IANS report, IPL officials remained in constant touch with officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), but discussions reportedly failed after several demands from local stakeholders were considered excessive.

Sources told IANS that requests for passes for members and politicians, along with concerns over alleged ticket black marketing, played a major role in the venue change.

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"IPL officials were in constant touch with the KSCA officials. However, their demands, including passes for members and politicians, were considered too high and unacceptable. There were also reports of ticket black marketing. These were the reasons why the IPL final venue was shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad," sources told IANS.

Traditionally, the IPL final is hosted at the home venue of the defending champions. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the previous edition, Bengaluru had initially been set to stage the final.

However, the BCCI later clarified that certain requirements from local authorities fell beyond the scope of its operational guidelines and protocols.

"The season will conclude with the grand final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket stadium, setting the stage for a spectacular finale. Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case," the BCCI said in a release.

The IPL 2026 playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala on May 26, where the top two teams in the standings will battle for a direct place in the final. The tournament will then move to New Chandigarh for the Eliminator on May 27 and Qualifier 2 on May 29 before the final takes place in Ahmedabad on May 31.

The development comes as a major setback for RCB and their supporters, with Bengaluru ultimately losing hosting rights for the league’s biggest fixture despite the franchise earning the privilege as reigning champions.

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule And Venue

  • Qualifier 1 – May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

  • Eliminator – May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

  • Qualifier 2 – May 29 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

  • Final – May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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