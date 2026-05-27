San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Playoffs: SGA-Powered OKC Win Crucial Game 5, Move Closer To Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, helped defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 127-14 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Payton Center on Tuesday (May 26). The 27-year-old Canadian produced game-high 31 points and nine assists, while Chet Holmgren completed a double-double (16 pts, 11 reb) and Alex Caruso had 22 points and six assists from the bench. Stephon Castle (24 pts, 6 ast) led the Spurs' charts, ahead of Game 4 hero Victor Wembanyama (20 pts, 6 reb). The win helped the Thunder take a 3-2 lead, and they are one win away from the NBA Finals. The penultimate game is scheduled for May 28 in San Antonio, where the Spurs will look to level the seven-game series. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have qualified for their first finals since 1999 after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson was named series MVP.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Spurs Vs Thunder NBA Western Conference Finals Game 5 highlights
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
1/11
Spurs Vs Thunder NBA Western Conference Finals Game 5
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren during the first half in Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
Western Conference Finals
"Thundor" Garrett Havil, second from left, cheers with other fans as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeats the San Antonio Spurs after of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Spurs vs Thunder Game 5 recap
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) celebrates a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Victor Wembanyama blocks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) moves on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
NBA Western Conference 2026
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs in the second half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Western Conference Finals highlights
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs in the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
SGA-powered Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Spurs vs Thunder playoff series
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) speaks to referee Sean Wright in the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
San Antonio Spurs NBA playoffs
San Antonio Spurs' Dylan Harper (2) and Keldon Johnson (3) vie for a loose ball with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA playoffs
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) in the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stats
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives on San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the first half of Game 5 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series, in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories