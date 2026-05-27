San Antonio Spurs Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Playoffs: SGA-Powered OKC Win Crucial Game 5, Move Closer To Finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, helped defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 127-14 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Payton Center on Tuesday (May 26). The 27-year-old Canadian produced game-high 31 points and nine assists, while Chet Holmgren completed a double-double (16 pts, 11 reb) and Alex Caruso had 22 points and six assists from the bench. Stephon Castle (24 pts, 6 ast) led the Spurs' charts, ahead of Game 4 hero Victor Wembanyama (20 pts, 6 reb). The win helped the Thunder take a 3-2 lead, and they are one win away from the NBA Finals. The penultimate game is scheduled for May 28 in San Antonio, where the Spurs will look to level the seven-game series. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have qualified for their first finals since 1999 after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson was named series MVP.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE