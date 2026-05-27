Naomi Osaka Vs Laura Siegemund, French Open: Japanese Star Kicks Off Campaign With Dominant Victory

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates as she plays against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

1/9 Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after winning against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





2/9 Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





3/9 Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





4/9 Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





5/9 Laura Siegemund of Germany serves to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





6/9 Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





7/9 Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





8/9 Naomi Osaka of Japan reflects in a glass as she reacts during the first round women's singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





9/9 Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard





