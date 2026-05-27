Naomi Osaka Vs Laura Siegemund, French Open: Japanese Star Kicks Off Campaign With Dominant Victory
Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open with a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Court Suzanne Lenglen on May 26, Tuesday. Before the match, the 16th-seeded Osaka made a striking entrance wearing a black corset and skirt that she peeled back to reveal a shimmering, gold-sequined Nike dress inspired by the Eiffel Tower at night. On the court, Osaka controlled the opening set with aggressive baseline play and 15 winners. The second set proved more challenging as the experienced Siegemund forced longer rallies and capitalized on Osaka's unforced errors, eventually building a 5-3 lead and holding a set point. Osaka showed resilience, however, fighting back to force a tie-break which she dominated to secure the win. The four-time Grand Slam champion will now face Donna Vekic in the second round as she looks to improve upon her previous best results in Paris.
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