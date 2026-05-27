Naomi Osaka Vs Laura Siegemund, French Open: Japanese Star Kicks Off Campaign With Dominant Victory

Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the 2026 French Open with a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Court Suzanne Lenglen on May 26, Tuesday. Before the match, the 16th-seeded Osaka made a striking entrance wearing a black corset and skirt that she peeled back to reveal a shimmering, gold-sequined Nike dress inspired by the Eiffel Tower at night. On the court, Osaka controlled the opening set with aggressive baseline play and 15 winners. The second set proved more challenging as the experienced Siegemund forced longer rallies and capitalized on Osaka's unforced errors, eventually building a 5-3 lead and holding a set point. Osaka showed resilience, however, fighting back to force a tie-break which she dominated to secure the win. The four-time Grand Slam champion will now face Donna Vekic in the second round as she looks to improve upon her previous best results in Paris.

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Naomi Osaka vs Laura Siegemund French Open 2026 Roland Garros
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates as she plays against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka vs Laura Siegemund French Open 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates after winning against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka opening match Roland Garros
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts as she plays against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Laura Siegemund vs Naomi Osaka highlights
Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka custom Nike couture outfit
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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French Open 2026 womens singles gallery
Laura Siegemund of Germany serves to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka French Open 2026
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Laura Siegemund French Open 2026
Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Naomi Osaka of Japan reflects in a glass as she reacts during the first round womens singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reflects in a glass as she reacts during the first round women's singles tennis match against Laura Siegemund of Germany at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round womens singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris.
Laura Siegemund of Germany returns to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
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